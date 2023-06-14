Overwatch 2’s next core game mode revealed: Flashpoint release date, how it works, more

Overwatch 2 Season 6 is bringing with it a whole new major game mode, Flashpoint, seemingly to replace 2CP, and here is all you need to know.

Overwatch 2 players have been bombarded with an insane amount of news in the lead-up to Season 6, and one of the normally big announcements is an upcoming major game mode.

Seemingly teased in late April, Flashpoint appears to be the official replacement for the 2CP game mode that was officially removed from the game.

Flashpoint, as Blizzard announced in a post about Season 6, will be a new “core game mode” which is coming to Season 6 which will have both a Quick Play and Competitive queue for it.

From how it works to when it comes out, here’s what we know about Flashpoint in Overwatch 2.

According to the announcement post, the game mode is launching with the release of Overwatch 2: Invasion. This means it’s coming out when Season 6 arrives on August 10.

Overwatch 2 Flashpoint: Gameplay details

Despite no official gameplay from the devs, the announcement post included a short explanation of what we can expect, and it is looking like an official replacement of the Assault game mode, aka Two Control Point (2CP).

The post explains its gameplay as such: “Teams will fight for control of key positions across the map called “flashpoints”, aiming to capture three of them before their opponents do.”

Blizzard Hanamura was one of several 2CP maps that were once staples in Overwatch.

Based on their explanation, it seems the game mode will play out similarly to TF2’s Control Point game mode where opposing teams fight for control points, moving deeper into the map as one side takes control of each point.

However, we will have to wait and see until Blizzard gives us more information on what the game mode will entail.

Overwatch 2 Flashpoint: New maps

Announced with the new game mode, we know it will bring two new maps specifically made for the new objective.

Obviously, since the game mode is markedly different from 2CP, the devs couldn’t reuse old layouts for the mode. And in the announcement post, we also received a teaser for one new map in a form of a picture.

Blizzard Provided with the announcement post by the devs was a teaser image of a new Flashpoint map

However, other than that, we have not received further teasers for the upcoming maps. But we will update you here once we know more about it.

And that is all there is to the upcoming Flashpoint. As we get deeper into Season 5, and Season 6 is closer, we will get more info about Flashpoint, which we will update you here.