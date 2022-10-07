Overwatch 2: How to get free Overwatch coins

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Overwatch coins are used in Overwatch 2 to purchase cosmetics and the premium Battle Pass, but how do you get free Overwatch coins?

While the gameplay of Overwatch 2 will always be the most important factor for players, cosmetics are a very close second.

Blizzard designs a variety of unique and interesting skins for all 35 of the characters on the roster and in order to unlock them, you need Overwatch coins.

While this premium currency can be purchased as a microtransaction in-game, it’s also possible to earn free Overwatch coins.

So, if you’re looking to rack up some Overwatch coins for a brand-new skin or the current Battle Pass, you’ve come to the right place.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch coins can be used to purchase cosmetics in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: How to earn free Overwatch coins

In order to earn free Overwatch coins, you’ll need to complete Weekly Challenges which can be accessed from the home screen menus.

After completing these challenges each week, you’ll be rewarded with around 50 free Overwatch coins each week. While this seems like a small amount, over the long run it’s possible to save up for a full Battle Pass and even a skin of your choice.

This will require consistency as the weekly challenges will reset every seven days, giving you the opportunity to earn even more coins.

Overwatch 2: How to buy Overwatch coins

For those of you who’d prefer to buy a cosmetic or the Battle Pass right away, it’s easy to buy coins in bulk through the in-game shop.

Simply navigate to the home screen menus, select Shop, and then head to the icon in the top right. The game will then display all of the Overwatch coin packages available to buy, you can check them out below:

500 Coins: $4.99

100 Coins: $9.99

2200 Coins: $19.99

5700 Coins: $49.99

11600 Coins: $99.99

So, there you have it, that’s how to earn Overwatch coins for free and buy them from the store to purchase cosmetics in-game.

It’s hard to know whether Blizzard will add new ways for players to earn Overwatch coins, but for the time being, it’s just a case of grinding Weekly Challenges if you don’t want to spend any money.