All Paintings in Minecraft & how to craft them

Looking to turn your Minecraft world into an art gallery? Well, here are all the paintings available in Minecraft, as well as how to craft them.

Paintings have been a staple of Minecraft for years now, with many fans looking to decorate their chosen seeds or homes with a few inspired canvases. However, with the Paintings never guaranteeing a certain design, knowing all the available pieces, their names, and how to make them is vital.

So, with that in mind, here are all the Paintings in Minecraft, their names, and how to craft the stunning item.

All Paintings in Minecraft & their names

Altogether, there are 26 paintings currently in Minecraft, with five more coming as part of the 1.21 update.

Article continues after ad

All the paintings, their names, and the ones coming soon have been listed below:

Painting Name Design Baroque (New) Humble (New) Meditative (New) Prairie Ride (New) Unpacked (New) Albanian de_aztec de_aztec 2 Target Successfully Bombed Kebab med tre pepperoni Paradistrad Wasteland Bonjour Monsieur Courbet The Pool Seaside Creebet sunset_dense Graham Wanderer Bust Match Skull and Roses The Stage Is Set The Void Wither Fighters Kong Mortal Coil Skull On Fire Pigscene Pointer

How to craft a Painting in Minecraft

To craft a Painting in Minecraft, you’ll need the below ingredients:

Eight Sticks

One Wool

To get Sticks in Minecraft, simply mine a tree and turn the logs into wood planks, then, place two planks on top of each other in your Crafting Table, this will create four Sticks.

Article continues after ad

Wool is dropped by sheep. You can either kill a sheep for its wool or grab some shears to get more than one block.

Once you have the right amount of Wool and Sticks, simply head to your crafting table and place the Wool in the middle, then surround the Wool with Sticks and the Painting will be made. Now all that’s left is to find a nice place to put it.

Article continues after ad

For more Minecraft content, check out our guides below:

All Minecraft Dyes | Minecraft Axolotl: How to tame, breed, & feed | All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft | Minecraft Sniffer: How to breed & where to find it | What are Torchflowers in Minecraft?