Minecraft error code 504 & 503: What is it and can you fix it?

Minecraft error codes can be both confusing and frustrating to deal with. So, here’s what you need to know about the 504 error code and the Minecraft error code 503 as well as whether you can fix it.

There are few elements worse than loading up a Minecraft game to be met with an error code. All those plans of exploring the new Armor Trims, completing a bit of archeology, or just enjoying your favorite Minecraft seed and house, are instantly shot down. These error codes can be frustrating, and confusing, especially when it doesn’t detail what they mean.

So, to help you get back to your favorite horse or camel, here’s everything you need to know about the Minecraft error code 504 and 503 as well as a few tips on how you can fix it.

What is Minecraft error code 504 & can you fix it?

Mojang These codes can be frustrating, but there are a few ways to fix them.

The 504 code is either a code detailing that the game has crashed, the Minecraft servers are down, or it details that there’s a missing, deleted, or moved file within the game.

Those are a few reasons you might be getting that 504 error code on your Minecraft game, and thankfully they’re not too damaging and can be fixed.

Can you fix the Minecraft error code 504?

Yes, there are many ways you can try to fix the Minecraft error code 504, as well as a few ideas to see if it’s a problem on your end or Mojangs:

Restart your Minecraft as it could be that the game has crashed. Check the Minecraft servers to see if it’s an error on Mojang’s end. Scan your PC for viruses. Restart your internet. Check the files for Minecraft and ensure they’re all in the right place and present.

What is Minecraft error code 503 & can you fix it?

Mojang Codes can occasionally be fixed but it’s often a problem with Mojang servers.

In a similar nature to the 504 code, the Minecraft error code 503 signifies that the Mojang servers are down or that you don’t have internet.

So, if you’re getting this code when launching the game, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to play Minecraft until the game’s servers are back up and running or your internet is stable.

Can you fix the Minecraft error code 503?

While the primary issue will be on Mojang’s side of the game, there are still a few tricks you can try to fix the problem:

Restart the game. Restart your internet in case the connection is unstable. Log out and back in as the servers may not recognize you. Check to see if the Minecraft servers are down for anyone else.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about these two pesky error codes. While working on fixing them so you can get back into the game, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

