What error code PLUM means in Destiny 2 & how to fix it

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is upon us, but rather than facing The Witness, thousands of Guardians have been left fighting error code PLUM. Here’s what this particular error means and how it can be fixed.

Like clockwork, with the launch of a new Destiny 2 expansion comes all sorts of issues right out of the gate. It’s a time where more Guardians are eager to jump in than usual, and thus, servers buckle under the pressure.

Not only that, but with The Final Shape’s enormous file size, thousands of moving pieces are bound to lead to some quirks here and there. That’s exactly the case upon the release of The Final Shape, as not only are server hiccups halting progress, but a plethora of error codes are preventing players from getting in in the first place.

If you’re struggling with error code PLUM, in particular, we’ve got you covered with an explainer on the issue and how it can be resolved.

Bungie The FInal Shape is finally upon us, but early setbacks are halting our fight against The Witness.

What does error code PLUM mean in Destiny 2?

Error code PLUM appears in Destiny 2 whenever an issue is detected between your PC and BattlEye, the game’s anticheat software. The exact wording of the error is as follows:

“BattlEye has detected a problem. For more information, visit help.bungie.net and search for error code: plum.”

While on paper, the error code is in relation to software issues, as the anticheat software may have found something on your PC that violates Bungie’s Terms of Service, this isn’t always the case. Sometimes, as with The Final Shape launch, the error can simply arise even if you haven’t changed anything on your PC lately.

The PLUM error code has become increasingly prevalent of late whenever Destiny 2 goes down for maintenance or when big updates arrive. There’s no bigger maintenance period and no bigger update than a new expansion, so with The Final Shape now upon us, thousands of players are encountering this particular error.

How to fix error code PLUM in Destiny 2

The first step to fixing error code PLUM in Destiny 2 is to simply log out and log back in. There’s a chance the error code appeared as a mistake, so retrying could help you get back to the fight in no time.

If logging back in doesn’t help, then there are a few different steps you can try to work around the issue. We recommend first checking your programs and disabling any software that may be triggering the BattlEye anticheat system. In previous instances, even the likes of Discord have been enough to get on BattlEye’s bad side by mistake, so any non-crucial programs should be closed when trying to open Destiny 2 if this error code is halting your progress.

Next is to verify the integrity of your game files through Steam. There’s no denying The Final Shape was a huge install. With such an enormous file size, there’s a chance something went wrong during the download, so by verifying your file size, you can clean up any pesky issues.

If the above still doesn’t get you into the game, it’s worth checking both your GPU drivers and Windows on the whole for any possible updates. If either Windows or your graphics card drivers are out of date, getting them refreshed could help bypass any issues with BattlEye.

As an absolute last resort if you’re truly desperate and internet speed is of no concern, you can always delete Destiny 2 and re-install it from scratch. Though we only recommend this if you’ve exhausted every possible option and things still aren’t looking good.