Few things are more frustrating than being met with the eroded badlands error just as you load into Minecraft. So, here’s how to fix it and get back to those Trial Chambers.

With Minecraft being cemented into gaming for over 15 years now, errors are pretty unusual to come across. Most of the time, players are able to get into their Minecraft world with ease and explore its blocky contents.

However, errors do occasionally appear and can leave you searching for a fix. So, if you’ve come across the Minecraft eroded badlands error and can’t seem to get past it, we’ve got everything you need to know.

How to fix Minecraft eroded badlands error: 0x80004005

Mojang The Minecraft 0x80004005 error can be frustrating, but there are ways to fix it.

Restart Minecraft

The first and easiest step to take is to restart your Minecraft. If you’re on PC, make sure to completely close down your game and check Task Manager to see if it’s still running in the background. If it is, end the task.

On console, completely shut down the game and make sure it’s also not running in the background. Once you’ve done this, simply load up your game again.

If restarting your game doesn’t work, it’s worth checking to see if Minecraft needs an update. An update will likely contain bug fixes and could give your eroded badlands error the kick it needs to bring your game back to life.

It’s also worth noting that the error itself advises you to “make sure your operating system is up-to-date” so be sure to check your drivers too if you’re on PC.

Uninstall Minecraft

While it may be a longer fix, uninstalling and reinstalling Minecraft has been known to fix the 0x80004005 error.

This should ensure you have all the correct files and system permissions, just in case any got corrupted and are causing the error. Be sure to back up your world files before doing so, as uninstalling Minecraft will cause you to lose your worlds.

If all else fails, then it’s worth contacting Mojang for customer support as it’s likely an issue with the game itself.

With that in mind, it’s advised to use Minecraft’s official support channels and request assistance from their tech team.

Once you've fixed the eroded badlands error, be sure to check out our guides on the best seeds to try, the coolest bases to build, or discover how to get an Ominous Trial Key for all that sweet new loot.