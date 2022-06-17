How to fix Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves

If you’ve experienced temporary server outages in Sea of Thieves (commonly known as the Lavenderbeard error), here’s everything you need to know to fix it.

As you first take to the grimy decks of your new home away from home in Sea of Thieves, there are a whole plethora of different tasks to keep you occupied.

One of the things that may prevent you from diving into the game‘s pirate-inspired universe, however, is the Lavenderbeard error; one which will bar you from even loading up the game.

Wondering how to fix the Lavenderbeard connection error in Sea of Thieves? Here’s everything you need to know to banish this pesky notice back to the depths.

What is Sea of Thieves Lavenderbeard error?

While many pirates would tell you that Blackbeard puts the fear of God into them, Lavenderbeard is the one that terrifies Sea of Thieves players.

Effectively, Lavenderbeard tells players that there has been an issue connecting either on Rare’s side, or on your own. This may be because the servers are down for maintenance, a new game client has been released, or there’s an issue with your antivirus interacting with the game.

In the first case, there’s not much you can do as this is a game-wide issue and can only be solved by dev intervention. If this isn’t the case though, don’t worry, there are a few different fixes you can try out.

How to fix Sea of Thieves Lavenderbeard error

There are multiple different ways of fixing the Lavenderbeard error across the game’s various different platforms, but it’s worth checking whether or not Rare have spotted a server issue. If so, we’ll reiterate that there’s nothing you can do on your end other than wait.

If the servers are online and you’re still having issues, though, then here are a series of fixes for Windows Store and Steam.

Steam

If you’re having issues with Lavenderbeard on Steam, you can try clearing your Xbox Live credentials.

Open the Windows menu in the bottom left of your screen Type ‘Credential Manager‘ Once viewing the Credentials Manager, click the ‘Windows Credentials’ button Find any Entries labeled ‘Xbl_Ticket‘ Remove any with ‘1717113201’ in the name Try and boot up Sea of Thieves

Windows Store & Steam

If you’re having issues on PC in general, this may be because your firewalls are blocking the game. Make sure this isn’t the case by:

Click on the Windows Start menu Search ‘firewall‘ Select ‘allow an app through Windows firewall‘ Select Sea of Thieves Ensure that every box is checked Try and load up your game

If you’re still having no joy, it’s worth contacting the game’s official support to try and get to the bottom of the issue.

So that’s how to fix the Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves and, in turn, get back to some good ol’ fashioned pillaging.

