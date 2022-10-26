How to update Minecraft on PC, Switch, Console & mobile

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

With Minecraft’s 1.20 update being teased during Minecraft Live 2022 and the 1.19.40 update recently released, many players are looking to update their game. Here’s how to do it.

Minecraft is a huge game filled with multiple elements that all need updating once in a while. Therefore, updates for Minecraft are relatively regular. While that’s useful and means any issues are solved quickly, it can be frustrating for players who need to update their games again.

Due to this, we’ve compiled how you can update Minecraft on your preferred platform so you always get the best version of the game.

Updating Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch is relatively easy, here’s how to do it:

Load up Minecraft on your Switch A window will pop up about the new update Press the button in that window to go to the eShop Download the new update

Once the update has been processed and downloaded, simply head back into the game and enjoy.

Since there are two versions of Minecraft on the PC there are two different instructions to follow. If you own a Mac then you’ll be using the Java Edition.

Windows edition

PC players who enjoy the Windows edition for Minecraft should see their game update automatically. If it doesn’t, follow these steps:

Open the Microsoft store Select the tree dots on the top right Press ‘Downloads and updates’ Select ‘Get updates’ Begin your Minecraft update

Wait for that to finish and you’ll have the freshly updated game ready to play.

Java edition

The Java edition will require you to download the Minecraft launcher, which can be downloaded on the Minecraft website. Once that’s done, follow these steps:

Open up the Minecraft launcher If the launcher doesn’t show the most recent update, press the arrow to the right of the play button Select ‘Latest Release’

Then the game will be ready to enjoy.

When it comes to updating Minecraft on your Xbox, it’s similar to how every other game needs to be updated on the console:

Go to ‘My Apps & Games Press the more options button on Minecraft Select ‘Manage game & add-ons’ Then press ‘updates’ If any are available they will be available here and you can update them

The game should update automatically for you but you can always check it by following the same steps.

Similar to the Xbox, your Playstation should automatically update Minecraft. However, for some players, their updates are not set to automatic. If this is the case, follow these steps:

Find Minecraft in your library Select the game using the ‘options’ button Click ‘check for update’ Update if needed and play

Thankfully, due to the nature and size of most Minecraft updates, the download shouldn’t take too long.

Updating Minecraft on your IOS or Android works in the same way as many other app updates. Follow these steps:

Go to the App Store or Google Play Find Minecraft in your library If needed, it will prompt you to update Press update and wait for it to install

Some mobiles will hold back an app update so be sure to check regularly in case you’ve missed a newer version of Minecraft.

That’s how you can update Minecraft on all your chosen consoles. While waiting for it to complete your update, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides, as well as all the news from Minecraft Life 2022:

