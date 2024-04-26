Sea of Thieves: How to fix Kiwibeard error

The Kiwibeard error in Sea of Thieves can prevent you from logging into the servers, so here’s how to fix it and get back to your pirate adventure.

There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to enjoy an online game due to pesky issues, and Sea of Thieves has a handful of known “ThingBeard” errors that cause problems for players, including the Lavenderbeard, and Kiwibeard errors.

If you’ve run into a Kiwibeard error and it’s stopping you from sailing the open seas, this is how you can fix it.

Rare

How to fix Kiwibeard error in Sea of Thieves

To fix the Kiwibeard error in Sea of Thieves you should double-check the game’s current server status as the issue is often a result of the servers being closed which means you won’t be able to play until they’re back online.

Article continues after ad

The last round of planned maintenance took place on April 25, 2024, at 9 AM UTC when servers were closed for an hour – which may have meant players received the Kiwibeard message.

Article continues after ad

Rare typically share news about planned maintenance on X (formerly Twitter) that will put the servers offline for a while, so it’s worth following their official account to stay updated.

The Kiwibeard error may also occur if you’ve got multiple GamerTags signed into a console. To prevent this causing a problem, follow the steps below:

Sign out of all but one account on your console.

account on your console. Launch Sea of Thieves with either your main account or the one that’s been invited to a play session.

to a play session. Only having one account active on your device should resolve the Kiwibeard error and allow you to log in.

The methods above should fix the Kiwibeard error in Sea of Thieves for you but if you’re still having issues, you can always raise a request with the game’s support team to get to the bottom of things.

Article continues after ad

For more Sea of Thieves content, check out our coverage below:

How to get Sea of Thieves Twitch drops | Does Sea of Thieves have couch co-op? | How to get all Curses | How to get free Ancient Coins? | What is Safer Seas mode?