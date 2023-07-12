How to make a boat in Minecraft: Recipe & how to use

Looking to explore your Minecraft world while also sailing the seas? Well, here’s how to make a boat in Minecraft to ensure you can do just that.

Sure, running around all the different biomes while exploring your Minecraft seed or awesome house is a lot of fun, but it can get a little slow or tedious. This is when a boat comes in. If you’re aiming to travel long distances across water, or want to build your house in the middle of the ocean, you’ll need a boat.

So, to help you become a sailor in this sandbox game, here’s everything you need to know about how to make a boat in Minecraft, as well as how to use it, so it doesn’t break straight away.

How to craft a boat in Minecraft

Making a boat in Minecraft is pretty simple, with only one material being used. So, to craft a boat in Minecraft, you’ll need the following ingredients:

5 Planks of any one type of wood

You’ll be able to gather wood planks by chopping down trees for logs using your hand or an axe, and then converting these logs into wood planks from your inventory crafting table. Each log gives you 4 planks.

Once you’ve done this, open up your crafting table and follow these instructions:

Place the five wood planks in a U-shape along the bottom of the Crafting Table. On the right-hand side the boat should be waiting, collect this. Then the boat is yours, meaning it’s time to head to some water and get sailing.

With that, you have a boat. Some types of wood will make the boat look different while using bamboo will create an adorable raft.

How to use a boat in Minecraft

To use your boat, head to a body of water, select it from your inventory and right-click to place it.

To actually get in and start moving, right-click on the boat again. Use the W, A, S, and D keys to navigate, and to dismount the boat, press the left Shift key.

So, there you have it, that’s how to make a boat in Minecraft, including how to use it. Be sure to take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

