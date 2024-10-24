How to get Resin in Minecraft: New block explained

Minecraft may have just had an update, introducing Bundles and Hardcore mode to the game and Bedrock respectively, but its latest Beta and Snapshot have revealed a brand new block, all built around the new biome and mob.

During Minecraft Live 2024, Mojang revealed the upcoming new biome, the Pale Garden, bringing with it a terrifying new mob, otherwise known as the Creaking. However, that was pretty much all that was announced for the location, until a new preview was revealed on October 23, adding in a brand new block, Resin.

So, as it goes with a brand new block, learning how to get it, what you can use it for, and just what it is in general is no walk through the… garden. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the brand-new Minecraft Resin resource.

It’s worth noting that currently, Resin is only available in the Minecraft Beta and Snapshot for Bedrock. So if you’re playing on Java, you won’t have access.

How to get Resin in Minecraft

To get Resin, you’ll need to head over to the Pale Garden biome and aggravate the new Creaking mob. Once you do, you’ll want to take them down by destroying the Creaking Heart, which is located in one of the trees.

Dexerto/Mojang

Destroy this, and you’ll get resin clumps, which in turn can be crafted into blocks, stairs, or various other items.

It’s worth noting, that the Creaking mob can’t be hurt by any traditional weapons, so this is by no means a simple task.

What is Resin?

Resin is the brand new resource added to Minecraft in a Snapshot and Preview. This orange colored block serves little purpose other than building but adds a lovely color and unique sound when placed.

Dexerto/Mojang

However, it notably aids the crafting of Creaking Hearts, which is otherwise only mined with a silk touch pickaxe, or it’ll end up dropping Resin.

Since it’s only just been added and is already an experimental feature, these uses could change, so we’ll be sure to update this article if anything changes.

Resin uses









Currently, Resin doesn’t have a ton of uses, but it is handy for building or using in Armor Trims. The uses and their recipes are below:

Resin Clump Trim Armor 1 Armor Trim (Any) 1 Armor Piece (Any) 1 Resin Clump

Resin Brick 1 Resin Clump 1 Fuel

Block of Resin 9 Resin Clump

Creaking Heart 2 Pale Oak Log 1 Block of Resin



Outside of the classic, Stairs, bricks, and other building blocks, the most notable uses are for crafting the Creaking Heart. Players can take two Pale Oak Logs and one Block of Resin to craft a Creaking Heart, as opposed to silk touching the block from the Pale Garden.

So, that’s everything you need to know about Resin in Minecraft. When more details are released, or if anything changes between the preview and its full release, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, check out the best seeds or house designs so you can prepare for your next adventure.