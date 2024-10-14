How to get & use the Chainsaw in Fortnite

Fortnitemares has added a Chainsaw to the game, which is more than just a normal weapon. Here’s how you can get it and use it to your advantage.

We first saw the Chainsaw in action during the Fortnitemares teasers. Given that Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the skins soon to be introduced in this spooky season, it’s only fitting that a weapon like this gets added to Chapter 5, Season 4.

The Chainsaw doesn’t just deal a ton of damage up close, but it’s also a useful mobility alternative that can help you rotate around the map quickly.

If you want to get your hands on one, read on how you can get and use the Chainsaw in Fortnite.

Where to get the Chainsaw in Fortnite

There are two ways you can get the Chainsaw in Fortnite. While the Chainsaw belongs to the Epic rarity, if you’re lucky, you can find it as floor loot in buildings or houses and even inside chests. Of course, this isn’t always guaranteed, but that’s where the other method comes in handy.

Now, assuming you have enough gold, you can purchase this weapon from two NPCs in the game. Below is a list of them, including how much it’ll cost you.

Purchase for 300 Gold from Dark Ruby in Rebel’s Roost.

Purchase for 300 Gold from Andy Fangerson in Grim Rate.

It’s worth knowing that these NPCs only have one Chainsaw in stock, though. So, if you want to grab one, make sure to get to these places quickly before other players.

How to use the Chainsaw

epic games / dexerto The Chainsaw can also function as a great mobility item as it consumes no stamina.

To use the Chainsaw, you can press the primary fire button to swing it at your enemies aggressively. This deals a lot of damage when you can constantly land your hits. The only downside, however, is that you have to be close to them.

You can also press the primary fire button with jump to perform a Jump Attack – though this could be a bit tricky to pull off.

On the other hand, clicking the aim button will allow you to ride the Chainsaw on the ground, which is helpful when it comes to closing your distance with the enemy or escaping a messy fight, depending on the situation.

To sum it up, these are the controls for using the Chainsaw in-game:

Attack : press left-click, R2, or RT

: press left-click, R2, or RT Jump Attack : press left-click + space, X + R2, or A + LT

: press left-click + space, X + R2, or A + LT Rush Attack: hold right-click, LT, or L2

In case you didn’t know, the Rush Attack can also be done vertically on terrains like mountains or hills. Pairing this with a Flowberry Fizz or the river buff can make a great combo if you want to rotate to another POI.

The Chainsaw can be used to destroy buildings and other players’ builds, so this weapon can definitely come in clutch at the right moments.

Additionally, if you want to secure a kill with the Chainsaw, you can pick up a long or medium range weapon to chip away at your enemy’s health, then pull off the Rush Attack and finish them with a normal Attack before they can do anything.