How to make a Bundle in Minecraft: Recipe & uses

Minecraft Bundles have finally arrived after years of waiting thanks to the Bundles of Bravery update. However, crafting, using, and understanding this new item isn’t a walk through the Pale Garden (at least during the day).

Released on October 22, Minecraft’s new update has finally dropped, boasting two smaller new features rather than the massive changes we saw in the 1.21 update. Along with the addition of Hardcore for Bedrock, players from all consoles, PCs, and versions now have access to the highly anticipated Bundles.

When these were announced a few years ago, players were thrilled. They’d finally have a better way to store massive amounts of blocks, making those mining or house-building adventures considerably easier. However, the feature took a fair amount of time to arrive. But, the wait is over, as they’ve finally dropped.

So, to ensure you’re prepared and ready to dive into the mines once again, here’s how to craft, use, and all you need to know about the new Bundles in Minecraft.

How to craft a Bundle in Minecraft

Dexerto / Mojang

To craft a Bundle in Minecraft, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 String

1 Leather

String is best found by killing any Spiders around your current seed. You can also break cobwebs with your sword for the resource, or find them in Chests. They’re a pretty common resource, so don’t worry too much about finding some. If you’re further along in your adventure, the chances are you’ve already got some in a chest.

Leather is dropped by killing cows, mooshrooms, horses, donkeys, mules, llamas, and even trader llamas. You’ll have the best luck with cows as they’re more plentiful throughout the Minecraft world, but if you’re struggling to find any mobs, you can also attempt to fish up some leather. It’s not as guaranteed but is still possible.

Once you have all the ingredients, simply head into a Crafting Table (though the Leather and String recipe can be done in your inventory) and place them in the pattern seen in the images above. Once you’ve done so, the bundle will be available in the right-hand slot. Just pick it up and add it to your inventory.

What are Bundles

Dexerto / Mojang

So, with your Bundle crafted, it’s time to fully understand what they do. Essentially, Bundles work much like Backpacks, granting you more storage than your current inventory.

They’re non-stackable items that take up one inventory slot and can be filled with a variety of items, so long as the total reaches no more than 64. So, if you’re mining and get 32 Cobblestone and 32 Andesite, you can place both in the bag. As such, they’ll take up one inventory slot rather than the two.

Bundles are primarily used for mining expeditions or situations where you may be coming across a variety of different blocks.

How to use

Dexerto / Mojang

Using a Bundle in Minecraft is pretty easy. All you need to do is place it in your inventory and interact with it to add blocks in or take them out.

How to store items

To store items in Bundles follow these steps:

Open your inventory Left-click on the Bundle to pick it up Hover over the item you want to add and left-click again. The item will automatically be added to the Bundle.

If there’s space in the Bundle, the item will be added, but naturally, if there’s not, it won’t work. So be sure to check what’s inside before adding anything new. You can check what’s inside by hovering over your Bundle.

How to take out items

To take out items, follow the below steps:

Open your inventory Left-click on the Bundle Right-click on an empty slot in your inventory

Of course, you’ll need to have an empty slot in your inventory to do this. Its also worth noting, this will take out the most recent item you put in.

If you want a different item, hover over the Bundle in your inventory and use your scroll wheel to select the time you’re looking to take out. Then, simply right-click to remove it from the bag.

What can you stack in a Bundle?

Dexerto / Mojang

You can stack anything you want in a Bundle. As detailed on the Minecraft website, you can even put empty bundles inside bundles.

Players are able to put in doors, flowers, blocks, weapons, armor, and pretty much anything you need on your adventure, so long as they don’t stack past 64.

Most importantly, you can color code your Bundles by mixing them with dye, so having one for mining, building, or even flowers is highly recommended.

So, that’s all you need to know about Minecraft’s brand-new Bundles. While crafting some for yourself, be sure to check out how to make an auto-crafter, or all we know about the upcoming features, including the Creaker mob.