Are Minecraft Realms servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Minecraft itself may be available offline, but if you want to create your own permanently open adventure with friends, you’ll need to use Minecraft Realms. Unfortunately, being an online service, the servers can go down.

The best thing about Minecraft Realms is the ability to create with friends in an always-open server. Regardless of whether you’re the host, players can jump in and build, mine, or destroy to their heart’s content.

However, Minecraft Realms is an online service, which means it can occasionally go down, stopping players from tending to their wolves, meeting those new mobs, or enjoying the various biomes and materials. So, if you’re experiencing a few issues, here’s all we know about the current Minecraft Realm server status.

Are the Minecraft Realm servers down?

At the time of writing, the Minecraft Realm servers are down.

On October 9, 2024, hundreds reported the Minecraft Realm servers to be down, with a widespread outage taking place. As of October 10, it seems no fix has been engaged yet, with thousands of fans still struggling to get into the adventure.

Mojang When the Minecraft Realm servers are down, you’ll get an error code like the one in this image.

Players affected are experiencing the error code 502 and report long loading, invite errors, and naturally, connection issues.

Currently, there’s no word from the developers regarding a fix, but when there is one, we’ll be sure to update this article, so check back soon.

How to check Minecraft Realms server status

As previously mentioned whenever a server status changes, we’ll update this article so be sure to check back regularly.

Alternatively, it’s handy to check Downdetector, which will showcase any reports in your area, or keep an eye on the Minecraft Server X account, as they’ll update whenever there’s an outage.

While waiting, the traditional version of Minecraft is still active and open, so be sure to check out some of the game’s best seeds or best house designs to try out both in your realm or before diving back into the adventure with friends.