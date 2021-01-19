 How to breed turtles in Minecraft - Dexerto
Minecraft

How to breed turtles in Minecraft

Published: 19/Jan/2021 15:58

by Alex Garton
Minecraft Turtle
Mojang

Like most animals in Minecraft, turtles can provide players with a useful set of resources. However, players cannot simply kill turtles and loot their remains. Instead, it’s a process that requires you to keep the creatures safe and ensure their offspring grow up.

Harvesting resources from creatures in Minecraft usually means a player just has to kill the animal or mob. Then, they’ll then receive the item in the form of a drop and it’s just a case of repeating the process.

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple when it comes to turtles and collecting their shells. Way back in 2018 when Mojang released the creatures into the game, they specifically stated that the animals were “endangered” so killing them wouldn’t make much sense.

Therefore, it’ll take a bit more than a swing of your sword to collect resources from a turtle.

How to make a turtle shell in Minecraft

Turtles Minecraft
Mojang
Turtles can be commonly found on warm beaches and will often spawn in pairs.

The resource we’re looking to collect from turtles is scutes. These are small pieces of shell dropped by the creature as they grow up. That means we’ll need to breed two of the animals to create baby turtles so we can raise them up into adults.

Here’s exactly how to breed two turtles in Minecraft:

How to breed turtles in Minecraft

  1. Collect Seagrass using shears – this can be found growing in most bodies of water in Minecraft
  2. Locate a pair of turtles – they usually spawn on beaches in warm biomes
  3. Right-click on each turtle with the Seagrass and they will breed
  4. The turtle will, after a short time, return to the beach and lay its eggs
  5. Protect the turtle eggs until they hatch – the eggs are fragile and can be destroyed by mobs

After the eggs have hatched, you’ll need to continue to protect the baby turtles as they grow up. Feeding them Seagrass will speed up their growth by 10% and help them reach adulthood faster.

Each fully grown turtles will provide you with a single scute, so make sure you keep every single one safe from predators.

What is a turtle shell used for in Minecraft?

Turtle shell recipe
Mojang
It requires five scutes to craft a turtle shell.

To create a turtle shell, you’ll need to collect five scutes and arrange them in the order shown above. The shell can be worn in the helmet slot and grants its user the Water Breathing status. This effectively gives you 10 seconds of extra breathing time while underwater.

Of course, this makes the shells incredibly useful while exploring underwater caverns and hidden areas. It’s worth noting that the turtle shell offers the same amount of defensive points as gold, chainmail, and iron helmets.

Hopefully, that’s taught you exactly how to breed turtles and craft your own turtle shell. It’s fair to say it’s quite a tedious process but it’s definitely worth it if you’re looking to do some underwater exploration.

Fortnite

How to get Man City Fortnite skin early: FaZe City Cup Kickoff set

Published: 19/Jan/2021 15:14 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 15:36

by David Purcell
Man City Fortnite skins
Epic Games / Man City

faze clan Fortnite Chapter 2

A brand new Fortnite Battle Royale tournament is on the horizon for players, the FaZe City Cup, and top performers will have a chance to unlock brand new Manchester City football skins in-game. 

In what’s been described as a continuation of a “groundbreaking” partnership between esports org and former Premier League champions, a new tournament is coming soon to the battle royale game.

The news was announced on January 19, with exciting rewards up for grabs. This will no doubt be a draw for fans of English football, but a broader audience as well. On top of the Man City offerings, it’s also been confirmed that those who unlock this exclusive skin can rotate it out for a number of other club shirts – from a selection of partners.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know about the event, and how to get your hands on those elusive Man City x FaZe Clan skins.

How to get Fortnite Kickoff skins

Fortnite FaZe City cup
Epic Games
The FaZe City Cup is coming soon in Fortnite.

The selection of football skins will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop from January 23, to purchase. There will also be a new ‘Fancy Footwork’ emote included in the set, which can be bought or unlocked by playing in the newly announced competition.

Though, if you would like to get them early, you’re going to have to work for it. Just like previous collaborations with Epic Games, such as Samsung in the past, players will have to earn their spot in the top 100 of a competitive Duos event to grab them. That means, of course, that just 50 Duos will be granted early access.

When is the FaZe City Cup in Fortnite?

The FaZe City Cup in Fortnite is set to start up on January 21, and will be a one-off event.

This is the first competitive tournament set up as part of this relationship between Manchester City and FaZe Clan, and it seems as if both parties are really looking forward to seeing how it plays out.

“The FaZe City Cup featuring Fortnite is an important illustration of our groundbreaking partnership with Manchester City,” says FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “Alongside Manchester City, we are thrilled to be a part of a competitive tournament in Fortnite. We look forward to building this tournament and producing more entertaining competitions in the future.”

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer at City Football Group, said: “The FaZe City Cup featuring Fortnite is an exciting first for the club in one of the most popular gaming titles globally and we hope fans worldwide will get involved in the competition and wear their Manchester City outfits in-game with pride.”

Fortnite Kickoff set explained

The set allows players to choose which kit they would like to wear, from a selection of partner clubs. Once unlocked, according to Epic Games, you can choose from the following clubs:

  • Manchester City FC
  • Juventus
  • AC Milan
  • Inter Milan
  • AS Roma
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Atlanta United
  • Los Angeles FC
  • Santos FC
  • Wolves
  • West Ham United FC
  • Sevilla FC
  • Sporting CP
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • FC Schalke 04
  • VFL Wolfsburg
  • Rangers FC
  • Celtic FC
  • Cerezo Osaka
  • Melbourne City FC
  • Sydney FC
  • Western Sydney Wanderers
  • EC Bahia

There will also be a Pele emote, celebrating the Brazilian legend’s iconic celebration by jumping in the air and punching his fist out.

Who is competing?

Players are being encouraged to sign up for the competition, and if you’re one of those people, be warned. Some top players will be competing on January 21.

In a press release it was confirmed that both FaZe Mongraal and FaZe Nate Hill will be taking part. Those who have seen these two play the game before will know they’re top builders, and certainly will provide stiff competition.