How to get string in Minecraft & what is it for?
String is one of the best basic resources available in Minecraft, and every player should have it in their inventory. Here’s all you need to know on how to get string in the game and what you can use it for.
Minecraft has a huge amount of resources that players can use to craft a variety of items. Even though some of them are considered mere junk because they have limited purposes in the game, string is actually very malleable.
Like everything in Minecraft, it’s important for players to look in the right places in order to find the resource they need fast. So, here are all the different ways you can find it.
How to get string in Minecraft
Because string is a resource, it can’t be crafted, that’s why players need to find it in the world. There are a few different methods, so you can pick the one that suits you the best.
- Kill a spider and hope it drops string upon death.
- Loot it from dungeon and structure chests.
- Use a sword to mine cobwebs into string. These can be found in abandoned mineshafts or villages.
- Grab the string – in form of a tripwire – from jungle temples.
- Use gold to barter with Piglins for a chance to earn some string.
- Find it as loot while fishing.
- Wait for your cat to gift you some string after sleeping in your bed.
What can you use string for in Minecraft
There are some very important items that need string in order to be crafted. Here are some os those recipes:
- Fishing rod: 2 strings + 3 sticks
- Bow: 3 strings + 3 sticks
- Crossbows:
- Lead: 4 strings + 1 slimeball
- Scaffolding: 1 string + 6 bamboo sticks
- Candle: 1 string
- Wool: 4 strings
- Loom: 2 string + 2 wooden planks
That's all you need to know about string in Minecraft.
