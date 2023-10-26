How to get and use Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

The Heart of the Sea is a rare item in Minecraft that can be incredibly useful for traversing underwater environments in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about this treasure, including how to get it, and what exactly it can be used for.

Minecraft is a hugely popular game where players are encouraged to explore and create to their heart’s content. Whether you want to build your dream house, discover all the different biomes, or obtain some adorable animal friends, there are endless options in this unique sandbox title.

Whatever journey you take in Minecraft, you’ll need plenty of items and resources to help you survive in the world, and the Heart of the Sea is a particularly helpful treasure for any players who are keen to experience underwater environments.

Here’s everything we know about the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft, including how to get it and what it can be used for.

Mojang The Heart of the Sea is a rare item in Minecraft.

How to get the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

The Heart of the Sea can be found in underwater areas in the game. Unlike other resources and items in Minecraft, it cannot be crafted or traded for.

The easiest way to find the Heart of the Sea is to locate either some ocean ruins or a shipwreck. This can be done by obtaining a Treasure Map that will lead you to a buried treasure location.

If you’ve already found some buried treasure but are still coming up empty in terms of the Heart of the Sea, enlisting the help of a friendly Dolphin is a great way to find interesting underwater locations. To do this, make sure you’ve got some Raw Cod or Salmon on hand, and feed it to the Dolphin who will then take you to some ocean ruins or a shipwreck site. Simply repeat this method until you come across the rare treasure!

How to use the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

Once you’ve got the Heart of the Sea, it can be used to craft a conduit which will then provide you with a series of underwater buffs, including underwater night vision, and restoring oxygen.

To craft and use the conduit in Minecraft, simply follow the steps below:

Make sure you’ve got the Heart of the Sea, and x8 Nautilus Shells in your inventory. Once at a crafting table, place the Heart of the Sea at the center. Place all of the Nautilus Shells around the Heart of the Sea. You will then be able to craft the conduit!

Now you’ve got your conduit, you can activate it whenever you’re ready to do some more underwater adventuring!

That’s everything you need to know about the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

