How to make an Anvil in Minecraft: Recipe guide, name tags & enchantments - Dexerto

An anvil is a key tool for any players that have made it through the early game on their Minecraft survival world. With the ability to upgrade armor, tools, weapons, and even name creatures, building an anvil is certainly a worthy investment of your iron ore.

While a furnace and a crafting table will be the only utility blocks you need in Minecraft’s early game, as your resources grow, it’s important you invest in new tools.

One block that will prove to be invaluable when it comes to enchantments and upgrades is the anvil. This hefty tool will set you back a lot of iron ore, but it’s key you have one if you’re looking to take on the more difficult challenges in the Minecraft world.

Luckily, the anvil isn’t particularly difficult to build and has more uses than most players are aware of.

Required materials to make an anvil in Minecraft

An anvil isn’t a utility block that you’ll be able to craft in the early game of a Minecraft survival world. As the tool requires so many resources to create, it’s important to make sure you’re fully set up with the basics before you attempt to craft an anvil.

In order to make an anvil, you will need to gather:

31 Iron Ore

Crafting Table

Coal

Furnace

Now you’ve collected the resources, it’s time to build your very own anvil!

How to make an Anvil in Minecraft

The first step to building an anvil is crafting the necessary materials that need to be put together in a crafting table. The block is completely made of iron, but you will need to create both Iron Ingots and Blocks of Iron.

These are the items you’ll need to create with your 31 Iron Ore:

4 Iron Ingots

3 Blocks of Iron

The process of making these items is incredibly simple and easy. For starters, begin by putting all of your Iron Ore in a fueled furnace which will leave you with 31 Iron ingots. You’ll then need to make three Blocks of Iron which can be done by filling the nine slots of a crafting table recipe board with Iron Ingots.

Now you’ve got your three Blocks of Iron and four Iron Ingots, arrange them in the recipe displayed in the image above. You’ll then have your very own anvil!

What is an anvil used for in Minecraft?

When it comes to utility blocks, anvils are essential for geared players who want to preserve and upgrade tools, gear, and weapons. As expected, the anvil is capable of repairing items that are low on durability by using the correct materials.

However, some players are unaware that it is possible to combine enchantments from two identical items if they’re both placed in the anvil. For example, two diamond Unbroken I pickaxes can be put in an anvil together to create one diamond Unbroken II pickaxe.

This is great for preserving valuable enchantments and upgrading your items without the need for an enchanting table.

How to use name tags on the anvil to rename items

Finally, players can use the anvil alongside name tags to rename various creatures and items in their Minecraft world. It’s worth noting that name tags cannot be crafted, they have to be looted from dungeons and chests so make sure you’re on the lookout for these rare items while you’re out exploring.

On top of this, in order to use the anvil and the name tag together, players will need to collect XP which can be done by killing mobs and animals. Now you’ve got everything you need, follow these simple steps below:

Ensure you have an anvil, name tag, and sufficient XP Use the anvil and place the name tag inside the utility block Type in your desired name Remove the name tag from the anvil Equip the name tag and apply it to the mob or item of your choice!

Remember to take your time when choosing a name, the tags are incredibly rare so it’s important you don’t waste them.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can make your very own anvil in Minecraft and everything that the utility block can be used for.

If you’re looking for more simple Minecraft recipe guides, make sure you check our Minecraft home page here.