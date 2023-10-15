Armadillo comes to Minecraft after winning 2023 mob vote

Minecraft will be adding the adorable Armadillo to its upcoming 1.21 update after winning the Minecraft Live 2023 mob vote.

Minecraft Live is a huge event for Minecraft fans and players, with Mojang dedicating time to explore the next large update, revealing new content, features, and the highly anticipated results of the somewhat controversial mob vote.

Now, the community has spoken, with the adorable Armadillo being voted the next creature to arrive in the open-world game. Here’s everything it will bring to Minecraft when it arrives during the highly anticipated 1.21 update.

Minecraft to add Armadillo after Minecraft Live 2023 mob vote

Mojang

The Armadillo will soon be coming to Minecraft games across the world in the upcoming 1.21 update, bringing a brand new animal for players to seek out as they explore the world. Although, if you want to locate the Armadillo you’ll be able to do so in the Savannah Biome.

However, Mojang won’t just be adding the Armadillo to the game. Instead, this creature will introduce the ability to craft some armor for tamed wolves using the creature’s “special scute.” Naturally, players were thrilled to discover this addition to the game, and it’s likely one of the main reasons they won the vote.

There’s currently no release date for the 1.21 update, therefore we’re not sure when the Armadillo will be coming to Minecraft. However, we’ll be updating this article as soon as the release date is revealed, along with any new information about this adorable animal.

