Lost Ark Launch Celebration gift: Rewards & how to claim

In order to celebrate Lost Ark‘s Western launch, Smilegate RPG are gifting players a free Launch Celebration gift packed to bursting with in-game goodies. Here’s how to claim it.

If there’s one game that has taken the community by storm since its early February launch, it’s Smilegate RPG’s dungeon crawler adventure, Lost Ark.

While the game is completely free to play, avid hack and slash enthusiasts could purchase a Founder’s Pack in order to claim some exclusive items, skins, and XP boosts – but the associated cost was something that deterred many players from buying their own slice of Lost Ark history.

Thankfully, though, Smilegate are giving fans a free Lost Ark Launch Celebration gift pack to mark the title‘s Western debut, and claiming it will only take a few clicks.

How to claim Lost Ark Launch Celebration gift

As there’s no cost involved, anyone playing Lost Ark can grab themselves the Lost Ark Launch Celebration gift – you’ll just have to ensure that you log in between February 19, 11:59 AM PST / 2:59 AM EST / 7:59 AM GMT / 8:59 AM EST and March 1 at 11:59 PST.

From here, the gift will appear in your in-game product inventory the next time that you log in. All you’ll need to do to redeem it is:

Go to the top left corner of your screen and click the box with an arrow pointing into it You will see your Launch Celebration gift, as well as a button saying ‘Claim.’ Click it Head to your Inventory (standard bound to ‘I’, or available via ‘Character’ in the bottom right) Interact with the pack (bound to right-click) to bring up a menu showing you all of the items inside Click ‘Open’ Your items will now be in your Inventory. Interact with them to use them Be aware that you can only choose one of the two mounts.

Lost Ark Launch Celebration gift rewards

While the rewards may not be as grandiose as some of the Founder’s Pack gifts, you’ll be able to score yourself an all-new mount, and a new skin set. Importantly, the gifts are non-tradeable:

Vehicle Selection Chest (choice of either mount) Terpeion Terpeion of the Shadow

Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest

Healing Battle Item Chest (x10)

Offensive Battle Item Chest (x10)

Legendary Rapport Selection Chest (x3)

Weekly Trade Potions Pack (1 Leap’s Essence & 9 Minor Life Energy Potion)

Phoenix Plume (x20)

So that’s everything you need to know about what the Lost Ark Launch Celebration gift pack includes, and how to claim one for yourself.

