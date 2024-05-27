Find out how to claim the free Echo Starter Pack in Wuthering Waves to get rewards. It’s limited-time only, so don’t miss out!

Wuthering Waves may have had a rocky launch, with players complaining about lengthy cutscenes, stuttering, and even the Fatal Error issue. However, so far, devs have been extremely quick to respond and roll out patches to smooth out the experience.

Aside from being transparent to players, they’ve also been giving out a bunch of compensation in the form of in-game rewards – one of which actually lets you pick your own 5-star character. The good news is, it doesn’t end there.

Check out how to get the free Echo Starter pack in Wuthering Waves to get your hands on some more freebies.

Wuthering Waves: How to claim the Echo Starter Pack for free

kuro game You can claim the limited-time Echo Starter Pack under the Add-Ons tab in Epic Games.

The Echo Starter Pack for Wuthering Waves is available to claim via Epic Games. Here’s a step-by-step on how you can get it for your account:

Launch Epic Games. Enter your account details and log in. Add Wuthering Waves to your library by selecting “Get” on the game. Select the Library tab. In Wuthering Waves, click the three-dot icon. Click “Explore Add-ons” and select the “Echo Starter Pack.” Click “Get” on the Echo Starter Pack page to claim it.

After claiming the Echo Starter Pack, you’ll receive a code in your email. You’ll need to redeem this code in the game to receive the rewards.

Much like redeeming other Wuthering Waves codes, all you need to do is open your Terminal menu, select the cogwheel icon, and scroll down to the “Redemption Code” tab.

All rewards from the Echo Starter Pack in Wuthering Waves

Upon redeeming the code in your email, these are the rewards that you’ll receive in-game:

1x Incomplete Echo

10x Premium Tuner

5x Advanced Sealed Tube

Only one Echo Starter Pack can be redeemed per account, and you have time to claim it before June 23, 2024. Be sure to get these rewards while you can, as they can help when it comes to farming in the early game.