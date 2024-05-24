Wuthering Waves devs offer players compensation for buggy launch

Wuthering Waves is offering compensation to players following its shaky launch, which has left the community praising the developers.

Wuthering Waves players have voiced their frustrations across social media, calling out the game’s buggy launch. So far, there have been reports of login issues, game-breaking crashes, and even some rather “disappointing” text translations.

This is especially frustrating for those who have already spent money on Wuthering Waves’ Jiyan banner. After all, not being able to properly play the game after parting with your precious Astrite is enough to make even the most patient player frustrated.

It’s certainly been a shaky start for Wuthering Waves, but the devs are aware of the complaints and are now offering compensation.

Posting via the official Wuthering Waves X account, the devs said the following:

“We have identified some issues that have impacted your gaming experience and are now actively working on solutions. We are committed to constant self-reflection and improvement, with your satisfaction as our top priority. We are incredibly grateful for your understanding and patience during our recent technical issues.”

The devs also revealed that all players will be receiving 10 free Lustrous Tide, which will be issued on May 24, 2024, at 6:00 (UTC+8) to their in-game mail. It’s important to note, that to claim this compensation you’ll need to reach Union Level 2.

This news of a free 10 pull has certainly been well-received by the game’s community, with many praising the developers for their acknowledgment. “I’m going to give it my all to support this company the best I can,” wrote one player. “Launch might have been rough, but if you guys are willing to listen to us, we got this in the bag, no questions asked!”

Popular streamer Tectone even threw some shade at Genshin Impact when replying to the news: “I love you WuWa devs, a free 10 pull for optimization? Genshin Impact could never!” Quite how long it will take for the fixes to be addressed remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear the devs have heard the community and are working on feedback.

