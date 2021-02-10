Logo
How to claim Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Sword & Shield – all free codes & rewards

Published: 10/Feb/2021 5:45 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 5:51

by David Purcell
Pokemon Mystery Gifts
Pokemon, Nintendo

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can get their hands on some of the coolest free Mystery Gifts and if you would like to claim them, there are some tricks you need to know about. They do have deadlines, though, so act fast! 

With both expansions for Sword and Shield — The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra —  released, there’s nothing stopping us from opening some special presents in the Galar Region this year, with the chance to get ahold of a number of useful items for a limited time.

If you’re looking to catch ’em all in these Pokemon games, opening some mystery gifts will certainly help you along the way. So, let’s take a look at what you can claim and how it all works.

Crown Tundra with Glastier Spectrier on mountain
Pokemon Company
Glastier and Spectrier became available on October 22nd with The Crown Tundra expansion.

Mystery gifts mostly have different variants of PokeBalls in them, but recently actual Pokemon have been added to the mix.

How to get Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Mystery Gifts can be unlocked in a number of ways. Occasionally, there will be free codes linked to an event like a Pokemon anniversary or new release. Players can also unlock Mystery Gifts through Ranked Battles and in-game events.

Claiming your Mystery Gifts in Pokemon is easy, but it won’t be available until you complete the game’s first event in Slumbering Weald. This is where you encounter Sword or Shield’s legendary Pokemon for the first time.

Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below to claim your Mystery Gift:

  1. Load up Pokemon Sword or Shield.
  2. Open the game menu by pressing X and select Mystery Gift, with the pink present icon.
  3. Select the Get A Mystery Gift option.
  4. Choose which method you want to use to receive a gift. If you have a code, select the Get With Code/Password option.
  5. Collect your gifts and enjoy!
Pokemon / NintendoHere’s the menu you need to visit in order to redeem your Mystery Gift codes.

Pokemon will be added to your Party or your Pokemon Boxes if there’s no room. Fashion items can be found by visiting the fitting room of any in-game boutique. Non-fashion items will appear in your Bag.

You can see previously downloaded Mystery Gifts by choosing ‘Check Mystery Gifts’ in the menu.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gifts (February)

There are plenty of wonderful gifts and rewards that players can claim for their journey across Galar:

Free Gigantamax capable Melmetal

Those who have played Pokemon Go are in luck, as transferring Pokemon between Pokemon Go & Pokemon HOME will allow you to open a Mystery Box in Sword & Shield containing a special Melmetal with Gigantamax capabilities!

Free Gigantamax capable Pikachu & Eevee

Those who have played Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu or Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee and have saved data on their game can grab themselves a special version of the game case stars in the Galar Region.

Gigantamax Pikachu and Eevee
The Pokemon Company
Grab yourself a Gigantamax capable Pokemon for free!

You will receive a Pikachu or Eevee, depending on what title you played, that can transform into its Gigantamax form. You can collect that free gift inside the Wild Area’s train station. More information on how to do that in our guide.

Free Item Set Gift

More than one million Cramorant got defeated in the Cramorant Max Raid Battle Event. As promised, that means you’ll be able to receive a Free Item Set by selecting Mystery Gift > Receive Via Internet. It includes the following items:

  • 1 x Toxic Orb
  • 1 x Flame Orb
  • 1 x Light Ball
  • 1 x Gold Bottle Cap
  • 3 x Bottle Caps
  • 3 x Pearl Strings

However, it’s only available from now until February 28th, so don’t forget to claim it before the deadline.

Pokemon Mystery Gift Item List
GameFreak / The Pokemon Company
Here’s a list of all the items you’ll receive in the Mystery Gift Item Set.

On that note, there we have it! Those are all of the ways we have found to receive a free mystery gift in Pokemon Sword and Shield. If we find any more, we’ll update this article with more codes and tricks.

League of Legends patch 11.4 notes

Champions

Amumu

  • E base damage 75-155 ⇒ 75-175.

Braum

  • R cooldown 140-100 ⇒ 120-80 seconds.

Caitlyn

  • Attack damage per level 3.3 ⇒ 3.8.
  • Attack speed per level 3.5% ⇒ 4%.

Camille

  • W cooldown 15-9 ⇒ 17-11.

Fiora

  • Passive damage 2.5% (+4.5% per 100 attack damage) ⇒ 3% (+5.5% per 100 attack damage).

Jinx

  • Base health 550 ⇒ 610.

Kai’Sa

  • Q base damage per missile 45-110 ⇒ 40-100; max single target 101.25-247.5 ⇒ 90-225; evolved max 168-412.5 ⇒ 150-375.

Katarina

  • R on-hit damage modifier 25% ⇒ 25/30/35%, physical damage per dagger 15% base attack damage (1 + 0.66 bonus attack speed) ⇒ 16% (1 + 0.8).

Lee Sin

  • Q cooldown 11-7 ⇒ 10-6.

Renekton

  • Q healing from minions 3-9 ⇒ 3-7, empowered healing 9-27 ⇒ 9-21.

Samira

  • [Removed] E can dash to allies.
  • E dash speed 2050 ⇒ 1600.
  • W duration 1 ⇒ 0.75 seconds.
  • Q damage ratio 100 ⇒ 80-110% total attack damage.
  • Passive melee damage bonus ratio 7.5 ⇒ 3.5-9.5% total attack damage.
  • R cooldown 3 ⇒ 8 seconds.

Skarner

  • Base health 601 ⇒ 580.
  • Health per level 90 ⇒ 85.

Soraka

  • Q movement speed bonus 15-25 ⇒ 20-30%.
  • W base heal 90-230 ⇒ 100-240.

Talon

  • W cooldown 9 ⇒ 9-7, outgoing bonus attack damage ratio 0.4 ⇒ 0.55 seconds.

Tryndamere

  • Base attack damage 69 ⇒ 72.

Urgot

  • W on-hit damage effectiveness 50% ⇒ 75%.

Varus

  • W active 0-50 ⇒ 0-80% increased damage based on Q range.
  • W max 9-21 ⇒ 10.8 ⇒ 25.2% missing health damage.

Veigar

  • Q mana cost 40-60 ⇒ 30-60.
  • R cooldown 120-80 ⇒ 120-60 seconds.

Viego

  • Q [new] healing ⇒ 100% vs minions.

Items

Chempunk Chainsword

  • Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Cosmic Drive

  • [Removed] Movement speed on-spell hit.
  • [New] If you have 160 ability power, gain 20 ability haste and 10-30 move speed.
  • Ability haste 30 ⇒ 20. 

Everfrost

  • Cast time 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.15.
  • Spell delay unchanged.
  • Build path “Lost Chapter” + “Blasting Wand”+ 1250 gold ⇒ “Lost Chapter” + “Blasting Wand” + “Kindlegem” + 450 gold.
  • Health 200 ⇒ 250.
  • Active damage 100 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 125 (+35% ability power).

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

  • Attacked speed 40% ⇒ 45%.

Moonstone Renewer

  • Base heal 70-100 ⇒ 50-100 (by champion level).

Morellonomicon

  • Ability power 70 ⇒ 80.

Mortal Reminder

  • Attack damage 20 ⇒ 25.