How to claim Monster Hunter Now Xbox Game Pass rewards (June 2024)

Monster Hunter Now has teamed up with Xbox Games Pass, giving players access to free rewards from Paintballs, Potions, Ultra Hunting Tickets, and more.

The June Xbox Game Pass rewards are now live for Monster Hunter Now, which means players can gain access to extra goodies. This is particularly useful for players looking to snag an Ultra Hunting Ticket for the new Kushala Daora raid, which went live in the Season 2 update.

There are even some free Potion and Paintball rewards that will make your future hunts a little smoother. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the new Monster Hunter Now Xbox Game pass rewards.

How to claim Monster Hunter Now Xbox Game Pass rewards

Niantic The Monster Hunter Now Xbox Game Pass Rewards are now live.

Claiming Monster Hunter Now Xbox Game Pass rewards is incredibly easy and only takes a few steps, making it extremely useful for Hunters looking to get their hands on some free items. Make sure you follow all the steps outlined below:

Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Boot up your console, the Xbox mobile app, or the Xbox app for PC.

Head over to the Game Pass section or Rewards hub .

or . Click on the Monster Hunter Now icon to redeem a code.

to redeem a code. Head over to the official Monster Hunter Now redemption code page.

Sign in to your Monster Hunter Now account.

Enter the code and hit the “ Redeem ” button.

” button. Click the “Get in-game content” button.

After you’ve redeemed the code, simply launch Monster Hunter Now and you’ll be notified that your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rewards have been added to your account.

Monster Hunter Now Xbox Game Pass rewards (June)

The Monster Hunter Now Game Pass rewards for June have dropped, giving players the following free goodies:

x1 Paintball

x1 Basarios Wing

x1 Ultra Hunting Ticket

x1 Potion

x1 Wander Orb

On top of the Monster Hunter Now Xbox Game Pass rewards program, regular code giveaways give every Hunter access to free items. So, find out the latest Monster Hunter Now promo codes from our hub here.