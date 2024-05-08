GamingFinal Fantasy

FFXIV Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove: Dates, rewards, activities, more

Liam Ho
Good King Moggle Mog from FFXIVSquare Enix

The Moogles have returned to Final Fantasy XIV once more, offering players fantastical rewards for completing various duties. Here’s what you need to know including the event dates, rewards, and what activities you should complete.

The Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove is making a return to Final Fantasy XIV. The event sees players complete various duties in exchange for Tomestones, which can be traded into the Moogles for fantastical rewards.

Like the previous iteration of the event, the Moogle Treasure Trove will once again feature certain objectives that will grant bonus Tomes. This is to help alleviate pressure from players to run the Praetorium over and over again to farm.

The rewards this time around are no joke, so here’s everything you need to know to make the best of the event.

FFXIV Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove date

The Moogle Treasure Trove: Second Hunt for Genesis will run from Tuesday 14th of May all the way until Monday, June 24th. This gives players just over a month to complete and clear out any activities they want in order to grab all the goodies on offer.

FFXIV Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove rewards

The Moogles have prepared some pretty sweet goodies for us this time around, with a swanky Carbuncle Earring as the premier reward. Of course, there are plenty of other great items on offer including guaranteed portal maps, the Ufiti mount, and the Cheerful Checkered Parasol fashion accessory.

FFXIV Tomestone RewardsSquare Enix

Here’s a list of every item and their cost.

Exchangeable ItemsTomestones Required
Emerald Carbuncle Earring100
Ufiti Horn50
Gabriel α Identification Key50
Domakin50
Blinding Indigo Orchestrion Roll50
Ala Mhigan Barding30
On Windy Meadows Orchestrion Roll30
Cheerful Checkered Parasol3030
Potentially Special Timeworn Map
x 2		30
Direwolf Whistle30
Gullfaxi Whistle30
Round Lanner Whistle30
Auspicious Kamuy Fife30
MGP Platinum Card30
Philosopher’s Stone Table20
Crystarium Wardrobe20
Low Bookshelf20
Late Allagan Armor of Scouting or Maiming15
Late Allagan Coat of Healing or Casting15
Paissa Card *110
Dhalmel Card *110
Innocence Card *27
9S Card *37
Petit Pteranodon7
Behemoth Heir7
Keepers of the Lock Orchestrion Roll7
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 101

FFXIV Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove activities

Like the previous iteration of the event, players won’t have to run the Praetorium or Crystal Tower raids to farm Tomestones. Now there are objectives that players can complete to gain bonuses, which are far more effective in offering the currency needed.

Weekly Objectives

While it’s definitely still an option, Weekly Objectives and Minimog Challenges will offer Irregular Tomestones when completing the relevant weekly objectives. These will task the player with some tasks to complete throughout the week, granting bonus Tomestones if they manage to complete them.

Royal City of Rabanastre in FFXIVSquare Enix
It seems we’ll be returning to the Ivalice raids as a part of the second Tomestone event.

Minimog Challenges

Minimog Challenges offers players different options when it comes to farming for Tomestones. Available once per week, players can partake in Hunts, Fishing, Triple Triad, Treasure Maps, and more in order to grab their Irregular Tomestones.

Ultimog Challenges

Last but not least we have Ultimog Challenges, these can only be completed once per event period. The previous Moogle Treasure Trove event had players from all over complete Ocean Fishing, so it’s anyone’s guess what the devs want us to do this time around.

