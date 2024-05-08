FFXIV Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove: Dates, rewards, activities, more

The Moogles have returned to Final Fantasy XIV once more, offering players fantastical rewards for completing various duties. Here’s what you need to know including the event dates, rewards, and what activities you should complete.

The Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove is making a return to Final Fantasy XIV. The event sees players complete various duties in exchange for Tomestones, which can be traded into the Moogles for fantastical rewards.

Like the previous iteration of the event, the Moogle Treasure Trove will once again feature certain objectives that will grant bonus Tomes. This is to help alleviate pressure from players to run the Praetorium over and over again to farm.

Article continues after ad

The rewards this time around are no joke, so here’s everything you need to know to make the best of the event.

The Moogle Treasure Trove: Second Hunt for Genesis will run from Tuesday 14th of May all the way until Monday, June 24th. This gives players just over a month to complete and clear out any activities they want in order to grab all the goodies on offer.

Article continues after ad

FFXIV Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove rewards

The Moogles have prepared some pretty sweet goodies for us this time around, with a swanky Carbuncle Earring as the premier reward. Of course, there are plenty of other great items on offer including guaranteed portal maps, the Ufiti mount, and the Cheerful Checkered Parasol fashion accessory.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix

Here’s a list of every item and their cost.

Exchangeable Items Tomestones Required Emerald Carbuncle Earring 100 Ufiti Horn 50 Gabriel α Identification Key 50 Domakin 50 Blinding Indigo Orchestrion Roll 50 Ala Mhigan Barding 30 On Windy Meadows Orchestrion Roll 30 Cheerful Checkered Parasol 3030 Potentially Special Timeworn Map

x 2 30 Direwolf Whistle 30 Gullfaxi Whistle 30 Round Lanner Whistle 30 Auspicious Kamuy Fife 30 MGP Platinum Card 30 Philosopher’s Stone Table 20 Crystarium Wardrobe 20 Low Bookshelf 20 Late Allagan Armor of Scouting or Maiming 15 Late Allagan Coat of Healing or Casting 15 Paissa Card *1 10 Dhalmel Card *1 10 Innocence Card *2 7 9S Card *3 7 Petit Pteranodon 7 Behemoth Heir 7 Keepers of the Lock Orchestrion Roll 7 Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10 1

FFXIV Second Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove activities

Like the previous iteration of the event, players won’t have to run the Praetorium or Crystal Tower raids to farm Tomestones. Now there are objectives that players can complete to gain bonuses, which are far more effective in offering the currency needed.

Weekly Objectives

While it’s definitely still an option, Weekly Objectives and Minimog Challenges will offer Irregular Tomestones when completing the relevant weekly objectives. These will task the player with some tasks to complete throughout the week, granting bonus Tomestones if they manage to complete them.

Square Enix It seems we’ll be returning to the Ivalice raids as a part of the second Tomestone event.

Minimog Challenges

Minimog Challenges offers players different options when it comes to farming for Tomestones. Available once per week, players can partake in Hunts, Fishing, Triple Triad, Treasure Maps, and more in order to grab their Irregular Tomestones.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ultimog Challenges

Last but not least we have Ultimog Challenges, these can only be completed once per event period. The previous Moogle Treasure Trove event had players from all over complete Ocean Fishing, so it’s anyone’s guess what the devs want us to do this time around.