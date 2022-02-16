Where to find Nightmare Ghost Ship in Lost Ark: Map locations

When it comes to Lost Ark sailing encounters, there’s one event that seems to be eluding the majority of players and that’s the Nightmare Ghost Ships, but what are they, and where can you find them?

While visiting islands and exploring the seas of Lost Ark there are countless events to take part in that will each net you unique and useful rewards.

Although most of these are easy to find if you’re looking to complete a specific quest, some are a little harder to track down and can be difficult if you don’t know where to look.

This is definitely the case for Nightmare Ghost Ships, but what are these mysterious vessels and where can you find them on your journey across the seas?

What are Nightmare Ghost Ships in Lost Ark?

Nightmare Ghost Ships are a sailing event that involves you encountering a mysterious and spooky vessel on the seas. After a short cutscene, you must board the ship and eliminate all the crew members to complete the event.

The opponents on board are not easy foes to takedown and you’ll be on a time limit as well, so you’ll need to be at your best to complete the encounter.

Although you can take on the Nightmare Ghost Ship event as many times as you want, you’ll only be entitled to the special plunder once a week.

Where to find Nightmare Ghost Ship in Lost Ark

As shown above, Nightmare Ghost Ships are indicated on the map with a small grey vessel symbol. Keep in mind these ships only spawn once every few hours, so it may take a lot of patience to track one down.

After you do locate a Ghost Ship, we recommend that you equip Eibern’s Wound ship, and recruit crew members with the Fighter: Ghost Ship ability. While this isn’t essential it will aid you in battle and make the event easier.

Then, simply sail to the marked location and wait for a small cutscene to begin, you’ll be teleported onto the Ghost Ship and a horde of enemies will attempt to kill you.

Keep in mind, Ghost Ships often spawn next to hazardous waters, so be wary of these areas while waiting for the encounter to begin.

So, there you have it, that's everything you need to know about Nightmare Ghost Ships in Lost Ark.

