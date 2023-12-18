How to claim Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards (December 2023)

Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards for December are live, giving Hunters some free Potions and more. So, here’s how you can collect them and what rewards are available.

Niantic has teamed up with Prime Gaming and is giving Monster Hunter Now players some free rewards. Claiming Potions and other rewards is incredibly handy, especially for players who are currently taking down Zinogre in the game’s new Hunt-a-thon event.

After all, getting access to free Potions in Monster Hunter Now can keep you playing for longer, which in turn, helps you farm more monsters. So, if you’re curious about how you can acquire this month’s Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards, our helpful guide has all the information you need.

The Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards are available to collect from December 15, 2023, until January 14, 2024. This means Hunters have plenty of time to collect all the free items before they expire.

How to claim Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming items can help with your grinding.

Claiming Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards is incredibly easy and only takes a few steps, making it extremely useful for Hunters looking to get their hands on some free items. Make sure you follow all the steps outlined below:

Subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Head over to the official Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming Rewards page.

Click the “ Get in-game content ” button.

” button. Sign into your Amazon Prime account.

Follow the onscreen instructions and you’ll be able to access all the free rewards.

After you’ve redeemed the code, simply launch Monster Hunter Now and you’ll be met with a confirmation that your Prime Gaming rewards have been added to your account.

Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards (December)

The Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards for December have dropped, giving players the following free goodies:

Wander Droplet x1

Potion x1

It’s important to note, that Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards for December will end on January 14, 2024, so be sure to redeem them before this date.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Now Prime Gaming rewards. For more news and guides, make sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

