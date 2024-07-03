The First Descendant devs offer players free EXP Boosts for buggy launch issues

The First Descendant players are up for free EXP rewards after buggy launch day issues on major platforms. Here are all the rewards you can get and how to claim them.

Nexon’s latest outing The First Descendant had a rocky launch as several players cited issues with FPS drops on platforms like PlayStation 5 and were also unable to claim their Twitch Drops.

The devs were quick to respond to these issues and fix them as per their X post while expressing their concerns. They have offered compensation to players which includes free Gold Gain, Kyper Shard Gain, and various EXP boosts.

“We sincerely apologize once again for the inconvenience caused by the issues that occurred during the opening day. As a token of our apology, we prepared a compensation. We will continue to strive to provide a more stable service”, said Nexon in their latest blog post.

The compensation includes the following:

Gold Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)

Kyper Shard Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)

Descendant EXP Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)

Weapon Mastery EXP Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)

2x Matte Red Paints

The Boost items will activate immediately upon claiming them from the mailbox in Albion.

All players who log in until 11:59 pm PDT on July 7, 2024, will receive the compensation in their mailbox. Compensation Mail will expire at 11:59 pm PDT on July 14.

They further stated that the issue causing delays in Twitch Drops Reward has been resolved, while also identifying an additional issue where some rewards are still not being delivered. Devs are in contact with Twitch to resolve this issue and will notify players through a separate notice.

Players appreciated the gesture from the dev team and turned in their comments.

“Hey, you guys fixed it within a reasonable time and honestly the launch has been pretty good All Things Considered. I’m having a blast and thanks for everything!”, said one player.

“You guys are really setting the bar for looter shooters”, commented another user.

