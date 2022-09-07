How to claim Temtem Twitch drops: Celebrity banner and Royal Tamer backpack

Temtem Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself.

Temtem is the latest colorful creature collecting game that has Pokemon fans excited. In order to celebrate the launch, Crema has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free Temtem Twitch drops to help Tamers in their adventure across the Airborne Archipelago.

So, if you’re looking to start trekking across the lands for the best Temtem and want access to free items, then you’ll definitely want to claim these bonuses before they run out. Fortunately, getting Temtem Twitch drops is incredibly simple, especially if you follow our handy guide.

How to claim Temtem Twitch drops?

Crema Temtem Twitch drops reward players with free items.

Claiming Temtem Twitch drops is as simple as linking your accounts. In order to do this, simply follow the steps outlined below.

Log into Twitch or make a new account. Log into Temtem and link it to your Twitch. Simply watch any streamers with Temtem Twitch drops enabled. After earning a Twitch drop, check your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now’ to add it to your game. Head back into Temtem and you’ll see your new items.

It’s important to note that all that Temtem Twitch drops can take up to 24 hours to appear in your game, so don’t be alarmed if you don’t instantly see them. Lastly, Temtem Twitch drops must be claimed by September 12, 2022.

Make sure you do this to avoid any disappointment and to get a headstart in your adventure through the Airborne Archipelago.

All Temtem Twitch drops

As of writing, there are a total of two Temtem Twitch drops that can be claimed in the game. Here are all the items you can get:

Celebrity banner – Watch 2 hours of any drops-enabled Temtem stream during the launch celebration.

– Watch 2 hours of any drops-enabled Temtem stream during the launch celebration. Royal Tamer backpack – Watch 4 hours of any drops-enabled Temtem stream during the launch celebration.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know when it comes to claiming Temtem Twitch drops. Make sure you check out our other Temtem guides to get a head start.