Is Lost Ark free to play? Founder’s Packs & what they include

Lost Ark is Smilegate RPG’s highly-anticipated Diablo-style dungeon crawler, but is the game free to play? Here’s everything we know about the ARPG title.

Lost Ark is the latest ARPG to catch the attention of dungeon crawling enthusiasts with its epic boss battles, in-depth character customization, and powerful classes. While the game has been out in South Korea since 2018, the popular title is finally making its way to western audiences.

Those familiar with Diablo and Path of Exile will likely want to give Smilegate’s action title a try, especially since it contains many interesting mechanics and unique playstyles. However, many players will be wondering whether Lost Ark is free to play.

Is Lost Ark free to play?

Lost Ark is completely free to play and does not require a subscription service. In fact, those wishing to dive into Smilegate’s ARPG can do so without spending a thing.

However, for those that wish to get a head start and some extra goodies, the developers have put together a number of Lost Ark Founder’s Packs players can purchase.

Lost Ark Founder’s packs

While Lost Ark is completely free to play, the game features a number of Founder’s Packs that can be prepurchased. They start from Bronze and go all the way up to Platinum, with each one granting different in-game items and resources.

Make sure you check which added bonuses you’ll receive in each Founder’s Pack to ensure you get off to the best possible start in Lost Ark:

Bronze Silver Gold Platinum £13.20 / $14.99 £21.99 / $24.99 £43.99 / $49.99 £87.99 / $99.99 Beta Access Beta Access Beta Access Beta access Head Start Head Start Head Start Head Start Founder’s Exclusive Pet 1,000 Royal Crystals 4,000 Royal Crystals 7,000 Royal Crystals 30 Day Crystalline Aura Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Title 30 Day Crystalline Aura 30 Day Crystalline Aura 30 Day Crystalline Aura – Founder’s Title Founder’s Title Founder’s Title – Silver Supply Crate Gold Supply Crate Platinum Supply Crate – – Founder’s Avatar Founder’s Exclusive Avatar – – Character Expansion Slot Character Expansion Slot – – – Founder’s Avatar – – – Founder’s Exclusive Mount – – – Platinum Welcome Crate

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Lost Ark being free to play and what items are included in the Founder’s Pack.

