Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans just want to pet the dogs in Hyrule

There are plenty of ways to interact with the environment in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but players are still disappointed they can’t pet the animals living around Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a groundbreaking title when it released for the WiiU. The open-world gameplay was then brought to the Nintendo Switch, and many picked up the then-new handheld console just to enjoy the colorful reimagining of Hyrule. However, the game did have a few shortcomings that players have been vocal about.

Many struggled with the weapon durability in Breath of the Wild, as well as some of the more repetitive aspects of exploration, including Shrines. However, there is one glaring problem fans want to be resolved in the upcoming sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – the ability to pet the dogs.

Many Legend of Zelda fans were devastated to learn they could not pet the dogs living around Hyrule. In fact, outside of the horses, interaction with any type of animal found living in towns or out in the wild is extremely limited. Players are hoping a change is in store for their next adventure.

Legend of Zelda fans ask Nintendo if they can finally pet the dogs

In a Reddit post by Monstertim1, the player states, “Imagine if we could finally pet the dogs”. The post goes on to point out the heartbreak of finding dogs in Breath of the Wild, only to be left without pets or adorable interactions.

Fans in the comments have offered their own thoughts about the lack of dogs in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild, with one saying, “Game is automatically bad if we can’t pet dogs” and another adding, “I remember reading that the director of BotW was surprised by how many people wanted that as a feature and said he would remember that going forward. I also think I recall an interview that said the TotK team spent a lot of time playing Red Dead Redemption 2, so I’m hoping that depth of horse-care mechanics that that game has makes it into TotK. Though it seems we may spend more time flying than riding horses.”

Currently, very little is known about the gameplay expected in Tears of the Kingdom. With the new Legend of Zelda game set to launch May 12, 2023, trailers and information will likely become available in the coming months. Until then, fans will have to hope the sequel will finally offer the dog pets that were missed out on in Breath of the Wild.