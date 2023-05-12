How to get Vah Medoh Divine Helm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Vah Medoh Divine Helm provides excellent cold resistance, making it particularly useful when venturing through the Hebra region. So, here’s exactly where you can find it.

The Vah Medoh Divine Helm location can be rather tricky to find in Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s one helmet you won’t want to miss. This ancient piece of armor was once worn by a brave warrior who protected the Rito — the bird race that lives within the lofty heights of the Rito Village.

Not only does it provide excellent cold resistance, but it is also said to deepen the bond with the Rito when worn by a Hylian. However, the game’s Vah Medod Helm can be incredibly easy to miss, so make sure you use our location guide below to snag the ancient warrior’s helm.

Vah Medoh Divine Helm location in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Vah Medoh Divine Helm can help keep Link warm in colder regions.

The Vah Medoh Divine Helm is located in the North Biron Snowshelf cave, which is found northwest of Biron Snowshelf in Hebra. Use a fire or light a torch to melt the gigantic block of ice to reveal the cave entrance. Once inside, simply follow the path into the cave and break the rock to plunge further into the cavern.

You’ll be met with a large room that has breakable rocks on the sides. Simply use bomb arrows to expose the walls, which will cause the water from the three hidden springs to join together. After you’ve blown up the three appropriate walls, a path will appear and will lead you to the room that has a chest in it. Open the chest to receive the Vah Medoh Divine Helm.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you have Tulin active in your party, then he’ll also wear the Vah Medoh Helm. While it appears to only be cosmetic, it does look more befitting for the Sage of Wind.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on the Vah Medo Divine Helm in Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

All new enemies in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to access sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ascend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Are there Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom