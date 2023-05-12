Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Energy Cell – How to upgrade your battery

Upgrading your battery in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can greatly enhance your Ultrahand creations, making your devices last longer. So, here’s how you can increase your battery life.

The Ultrahand ability in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom enables players to create cars, airships, and other useful vehicles. However, these devices are only of use when you have the battery power needed to fuel them.

Fortunately, Link can upgrade his battery in Tears of the Kingdom, which helps enhance the longevity of his contraptions. This is obviously incredibly useful when you’re trying to fly great distances to reach the game’s Sky Islands or wish to drive across the vast lands of Hyrule.

So, if you want to know how to upgrade your battery in Tears of the Kingdom, then our handy hub has you covered.

How to upgrade your battery in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo Upgrading your battery in Tears of the Kingdom can take a while.

In order to upgrade your battery (Energy Cell), you’ll need to obtain 100 Crystalized Charges. These triangular crystals are made by condensing Zonai Charges from Zonaite ore.

Simply head over to a Forge Construct, we used the one in the southeast of Sky Island, then hand over your Zonaite ore to obtain a Crystalized Charge. Once you have 100 Crystallized Charges, venture over to a Crystal Refinery, there’s one outside Lookout Landing and hand over the charges to the Zonaite manning the refinery.

You’ll receive an Energy Well, which increases the capacity of your Energy Cell — the battery that powers Zonaite devices. The more power you have, the longer you’ll be able to fly and drive through Hyrule. It’s as simple as that!

Best places to farm Zonaite

Nintendo The Depths may be dangerous, but it’s filled with Zonaite.

The Depths is the best place to get Zonaite fast. All the enemies in this dark abyss drop an abundance of the stuff, which is incredibly useful given you need 100 of them to upgrade the charge of your battery.

Simply defeat all the enemies you see and look out for any mini-bosses, and monster camps to ensure you’re hoovering up all that Zonaite. There are also plenty of mining nodes that will drop Zonaite, so make sure you have plenty of explosives or take an axe to break open the craggy rocks.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about upgrading your battery in Tears of the Kingdom and the best places to farm Zonaite fast. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

