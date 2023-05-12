How to get Majora’s Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Majora’s Mask location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be tricky to find, so here’s how you can add this iconic armor piece to your collection.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features loads of new and returning armor sets from Link’s past, but one of the most coveted is Majora’s Mask. Not only does this eerie armor piece look incredibly spooky, but it’s incredibly useful for those that want to explore the Chasm.

However, finding Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom can be tricky. This is especially true given how vast the game’s world is. Fortunately, our Majora’s Mask location guide will enable you to add the ancient headpiece to your collection.

Majora’s Mask location in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Tears of the Kingdom Majora’s Mask location can be tricky to find.

To get the Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom, you must head over to the Floating Coliseum in the Depths and defeat the five Lynels. The easiest way to locate the Coliseum is by heading north of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.

How to defeat the Lynels in the Floating Coliseum

Before you enter the arena and begin fighting your deadly foes, we recommend cooking some food or elixirs that can restore hearts that have been damaged by gloom. This will ensure you can fully heal if and when you get hit by their attacks.

The Lynels will enter one at a time and you’ll need to defeat each one to move on to your next opponent. It’s important to note that each Lynel will vary in difficulty, so you’ll need to be prepared for a real challenge to get your hands on Majora’s Mask.

We recommend using the Master Sword and damage buffing armor like the Phantom armor set and the Barbarian armor set. Not only will this ensure you’re dealing as much damage as possible, but it will drastically reduce the time needed to kill each Lynel.

Nintendo The Majora’s Mask can only be obtained once all the Lynels have been defeated.

While the first four beasts won’t take as long to defeat, the last Lynel is clad in armor which needs to be removed in order for your attacks to deal damage. You’ll need to use a two-handed weapon to shatter the Lynel’s armor, so make sure you have a few of these in your inventory.

Once you’ve stripped the armor, simply go back to using a fast-swinging weapon to melt through the Lynel’s health bar. You’ll want to focus on landing headshots when it uses its flame attack, which will make it vulnerable to mounting damage. Mount the beast and begin hitting it with your melee hits, then jump off and quickly hit it with a few bow shots.

Rinse and repeat this method to quickly kill your four-legged foe. After you’ve beaten the final Lynel, you can open the chest in the center of the coliseum to get the Majora’s Mask.

What does Majora’s Mask do in Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo Majora’s Mask is very useful for avoiding enemies.

Majora’s Mask has a similar effect to the Bokoblin and Moblin masks Koltin gives Link. It essentially makes it harder for certain enemies to spot you in the wild, which means you can sneak past without fighting them.

This is particularly useful when you want to farm Zonaite in the Chasm, where there are many deadly monsters.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about getting the Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom.

