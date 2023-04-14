Leaked The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom TV spot reveals new enemies & locations

A brand-new TV spot for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked online, with the trailer offering up an even better look at the versatility of combat and movement in the upcoming game.

Nintendo is obviously well known for releasing big TV trailers and large-scale promos ahead of their biggest releases. The likes of Mario as well as other Zelda games get this treatment and now Tears of the Kingdom is next in line. Before it’s official reveal, however, a brand new TV spot for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked online.

The leaked trailer can be viewed below via a posting on a new Reddit thread. And while it does include a lot of previously released footage, it does show off some new features and locations too.

Most notably, the TV spot shows Link traversing through a dark location, one that he is able to bring light to by shooting off a luminescent arrow.

As well as this, the spot gives players a new look at the flame dragon creature shown in the final trailer, the enemy seemingly called “Flame Gledok.” Knowing the Zelda franchise, there is a good chance this enemy will appear in different forms and figures, such as an ice version, an electric type, or other elements.

The text surrounding the three-headed creature implies that it is some sort of boss battle. However, it is unclear if it is simply an encounter like the Stone Talus’ from Breath of the Wild or a larger fight.

In the same footage, Link can be seen wielding what looks like a type of giant cannon-like weapon attached to his shield. This image further highlights the variety and customization of weaponry in Tears of the Kingdom.

Time will tell if Nintendo chooses to take this leaked trailer down or instead simply release it officially. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things Tears of the Kingdom before the game officially drops next month.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.