Honkai Star Rail, the latest worldwide phenomenon by HoYoverse has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Hence, a lot of players are willing to get into it, which in turn raises the question of how much space does it take.

Honkai Star Rail is a massive game filled with characters that have breathtaking animations, intense fight sequences, detailed environments, and major story quests. In short, it’s no less than a full-fledged AAA title.

Therefore, storage can end up becoming a problem for some of the players out there. Here is a guide on how much storage Honkai Star Rail takes up on PC and mobile phones.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail’s storage requirements are quite nominal

How much storage does Honkai Star Rail take up on PC and mobile?

Honkai Star Rail takes up very little storage despite being a massive game. Here are the storage numbers across multiple devices:

PC : 20 GB

: 20 GB Android : 9.3 GB

: 9.3 GB iOS: 10 GB

It’s also crucial to mention here that if you download voice packs such as Japanese, or Chinese, then the size of the games will increase. The voice packs are massive since they contain all the voice lines for the entire game in a different language.

Unfortunately, Honkai Star Rail is unavailable on the PlayStation, but we’ll update the storage size once it’s available. At the time of writing, it’s expected Honkai Star Rail to release on PlayStation sometime around October.

This concludes our guide for storage for Honkai Star Rail on PC and mobile. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

