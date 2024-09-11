Honkai Star Rail PS5 physical Trailblazer Edition: Release date, bonus content & all rewards

Honkai Star Rail Trail is getting a physical release on PS5 when the Trailblazer Edition hits store shelves. The exclusive bundle comes with bonus content and a plethora of rewards, so here’s exactly when you can get your hands on it and what’s included.

A listing for a Honkai Star Rail PS5 physical edition has appeared on US electronics retailer Best Buy. The so-called “Trailblazer Edition” will mark the first time the free-to-play gacha game has received a physical release since its 2023 launch.

Article continues after ad

This is a bonus for any HSR players who enjoy collecting physical media. So, whether you’re looking to add the game to your ever-growing collection or just want to know what goodies are included, then we have you covered.

According to a listing on Best Buy, the Trailblazer edition will be released on March 31, 2025, and players can pre-order it now.

All bonus content & rewards

HoYoverse The HSR physical PS5 edition comes bundled with plenty of goodies.

The Honkai Star Rail PS5 physical edition comes bundled with some exclusive goodies, including the following:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Honkai Star Rail PS5 game disc and disc cover

Gilded holographic character nine-card set

Two exclusive holographic Chibi Trailblazer key chains

Exclusive postcard

Game redemption code with exclusive items

We currently don’t know what items will be included with the redemption code, but you can expect there to be some free Stellar Jades and other useful items you can use on your adventure.

How much does the Honkai Star Rail PS5 Trailblazer edition cost?

The HSR physical PS5 disc edition will cost $39.99 and is currently only available for purchase from US retailer, Best Buy.

As always we’ll update this section as and when new information becomes available, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for the Honkai Star Rail PS5 physical release, be sure to check out our current banner and codes page to ensure you’re ready for the latest update.