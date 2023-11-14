Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Dr. Ratio is an upcoming Imaginary unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of The Hunt. Here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.

The Hunt is one of the major DPS categories that currently exist in Honkai Star Rail. Both Seele and Topaz are quite powerful units, but players have been asking for more, especially after the game introduced a plethora of Destruction units in the past few patches.

Dr. Ratio is the unit that will be added to the list of The Hunt units and the expectation is that he will be quite strong. In any case, if you are willing to pull for the unit and looking to farm beforehand, we have you covered.

The ascension and Trace level-up materials for Dr. Ratio have been listed in the following sections.

HoYoverse Dr. Ratio’s ascension materials have been leaked

Ascension material for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

The ascension materials for Dr. Ratio are not available officially as of yet. However, they have been leaked by Honey Hunter World based on the information from the beta. The current data leak states that Dr. Ratio will need Suppressing Edict, Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will.

The materials that you will need across every level have been presented below:

Level Ascension Materials Ascension Rewards 20 Thief’s Instinct x5, Credits x4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Thief’s Instinct x10, Credits x 8000 40 Usurper’s Scheme x6, Suppressing Edict x3, Credits x16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Usurper’s Scheme x9, Suppressing Edict x7, Credits x40000 60 Conqueror’s Will x6, Suppressing Edict x20, Credits x80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Conqueror’s Will x9, Suppressing Edict x35, Credits x160000

Trace level-up materials for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace materials for Dr. Ratio have also been leaked, and here is what you’ll need:

Arrow of the Beast Hunter (x18)

(x18) Arrow of the Demon Slayer (x69)

(x69) Arrow of the Starchaser (x139)

(x139) Thief’s Instinct (x41)

(x41) Usurper’s Scheme (x56)

(x56) Conqueror’s Will (x58)

(x58) Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster (x18)

(x18) Tracks of Destiny (x8)

(x8) Credits (x3M)

This is all that you need to know about Dr. Ratio’s ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

