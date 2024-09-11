Honkai Star Rail 2.6 leak suggest biggest QoL update in the “history of HoYo”

Honkai Star Rail version 2.6 leaks suggest that you’ll be able to buy previous time-limited event Light Cones from the Herta shop and some players have labeled it the biggest QoL update in the “history of Hoyo.”

Honkai Star Rail can be a pretty difficult game thanks to its turn-based combat system. If you’re looking to clear the toughest content such as Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, or Apocalyptic Shadow, you need top-tier units with good Light Cones and builds.

You don’t always need 5-star Light Cones as the game occasionally rewards one through time-limited events. However, the only condition until now was that you would have to finish the event during the patch or the Light Cone would be gone forever, which was troublesome for new players as it created FOMO and hampered character builds.

HoYoverse will reportedly add time-limited event Light Cones from past events to Herta’s shop in the Simulated Universe in version 2.6 and players are ecstatic about it. One such user commented, “Please stop spamming ‘Genshin could never’. We know.”

Another user chimed in, “I love this. This is amazing for newer players and returning players.” In fact, players were exceptionally happy about the fact that there’ll be “one less layer of FOMO” since nobody will be forced to play the events and new players won’t miss out on good Light Cones.

A user expanded on the idea of FOMO, “People (me) don’t want to start a gacha because they missed out on an exclusive event item,” and stated that this one change will be “the biggest thing ever in any gacha.”

The bigger winner in version 2.6 will be new players with Silver Wolf. This is due to the event Light Cone Before The Tutorial Mission Starts being finally obtainable for the first time since it was originally featured in the version 1.1 exclusive event over a year ago. This is her best-in-slot Light 4-star Light Cone and even rivals her 5-star version.

To purchase the Light Cones, you’ll need the item Herta’s Bond which can be picked up from the weekly rewards by completing Simulated Universe runs.

You’ll also be able to purchase the materials required to increase the Superposition level of those Light Cones as the time-limited event ones have different Superposition materials than what you pull from the gacha game.