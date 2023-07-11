Honkai Star Rail Luka: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Luka is a brand new 4-star Physical character in Honkai Star Rail, hailing from the path of Nihility. Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for Luka.

Luka is a very interesting character in Honkai Star Rail. This is because he is a Nihility unit but can also function as a DPS. As such, the hype surrounding Luka is quite high within the community.

Additionally, the character will probably function even better since he is releasing alongside Kafka who is set to become the premier Nihility unit in the game. Hence, the synergy between Kafka and Luka will be delightful.

Therefore, the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you will need after you obtain Luka in Honkai Star Rail have been provided in the next few sections.

HoYoverse Luka’s Ascension Materials are readily available right now

Luka Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Luka in Honkai Star Rail will require Ancient Part, Ancient Spindle, Ancient Engine, and Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf. Amongst these, Ancient Part and its upgrades can be obtained from the Simulated Universe.

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf will be obtainable from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Spike. However, it is crucial to clarify, these are not official and have been provided by leakers through what is available in the Beta.

The materials that you will need for Luka to ascend across every level have been provided in the table below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Ancient Part x4 3200 1x Star Rail Pass 30+ Ancient Part x12 6400 40+ Ancient Spindle x5, Broken Teeth of Wolf x2 12800 1x Star Rail Pass 50+ Ancient Spindle x15, Broken Teeth of Wolf x6 32000 60+ Ancient Engine x4, Broken Teeth of Wolf x16 64000 1x Star Rail Pass 70+ Ancient Engine x6, Broken Teeth of Wolf x18 128000

The total number of ascension materials you will require for Luka are as follows:

Ancient Part x16

Ancient Spindle x20

Ancient Engine x10

Broken Teeth of Wolf x50

Luka Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Luka’s Trace will require brand new boss material

The materials you will require to level up the Traces of Luka in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Obsidian of Dread x12

Ancient Part x28

Obsidian of Desolation x54

Ancient Spindle x42

Obsidian of Obsession x105

Ancient Engine x42

New Materials x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

The New Material can be obtained from the brand-new boss Phanthylia, the Undying in Honkai Star Rail.

This concludes our guide for Luka Ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

