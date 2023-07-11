Honkai Star Rail Luka: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Luka is a brand new 4-star Physical character in Honkai Star Rail, hailing from the path of Nihility. Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for Luka.
Luka is a very interesting character in Honkai Star Rail. This is because he is a Nihility unit but can also function as a DPS. As such, the hype surrounding Luka is quite high within the community.
Additionally, the character will probably function even better since he is releasing alongside Kafka who is set to become the premier Nihility unit in the game. Hence, the synergy between Kafka and Luka will be delightful.
Therefore, the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you will need after you obtain Luka in Honkai Star Rail have been provided in the next few sections.
Luka Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
Luka in Honkai Star Rail will require Ancient Part, Ancient Spindle, Ancient Engine, and Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf. Amongst these, Ancient Part and its upgrades can be obtained from the Simulated Universe.
Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf will be obtainable from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Spike. However, it is crucial to clarify, these are not official and have been provided by leakers through what is available in the Beta.
The materials that you will need for Luka to ascend across every level have been provided in the table below:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20+
|Ancient Part x4
|3200
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30+
|Ancient Part x12
|6400
|40+
|Ancient Spindle x5, Broken Teeth of Wolf x2
|12800
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50+
|Ancient Spindle x15, Broken Teeth of Wolf x6
|32000
|60+
|Ancient Engine x4, Broken Teeth of Wolf x16
|64000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70+
|Ancient Engine x6, Broken Teeth of Wolf x18
|128000
The total number of ascension materials you will require for Luka are as follows:
- Ancient Part x16
- Ancient Spindle x20
- Ancient Engine x10
- Broken Teeth of Wolf x50
Luka Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you will require to level up the Traces of Luka in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:
- Obsidian of Dread x12
- Ancient Part x28
- Obsidian of Desolation x54
- Ancient Spindle x42
- Obsidian of Obsession x105
- Ancient Engine x42
- New Materials x12
- Tracks of Destiny x5
The New Material can be obtained from the brand-new boss Phanthylia, the Undying in Honkai Star Rail.
This concludes our guide for Luka Ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
