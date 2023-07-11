Honkai Star Rail Global Tea event: Rewards, dates, and locations

Honkai Star Rail, the global phenomenon from HoYoverse is currently conducting a Global Tea Event across certain countries. Here is everything you need to know regarding this brand-new event.

HoYoverse is one of those companies that’s known to conduct offline events at times to promote their game. They have done so with both Honkai Impact 3 as well as Genshin Impact.

This is, however, the time for Honkai Star Rail where HoYoverse is conducting a Global Tea Event. Participating in this event will offer players both real-world and in-game merchandise.

Therefore, everything you need to know regarding this event has been listed below.

HoYoverse The Global Tea Event for Honkai Star Rail will begin in July

The Honkai Star Rail Global Tea event is being conducted in the United States of America, Argentina, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, France, and Germany.

Unfortunately, as of now, only the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines have a date. The dates are:

United States of America: 19/7/2023-31/8/2023

Singapore: 19/7/2023-30/7/2023

Malaysia: 19/7/2023-30/7/2023

Philippines: 19/7/2023-30/7/2023

The dates for the rest of the regions will be updated once they become available.

Honkai Star Rail Global Tea Event Locations

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail Global Tea Event will take place in the United States and other countries

HoYoverse has listed specific locations across the regions where players can visit to participate in the event. The locations have been listed in the next few sections. As always, not all of the countries have locations yet, but we will update this article once they are available.

United States of America

All Sunright Tea Studios in the United States of America. Alongside this, there will be a Fan Meet Up as well on 29/07/2023 between 2 PM-4 PM local time. The meet-up will take place at 134 South Central Avenue in Los Angeles (Little Tokyo).

Fans who arrive wearing a Honkai Star Rail cosplay will stand a chance to receive a free Trailblazer postcard.

Philippines

The event in the Philippines is being conducted in collaboration with Happy Lemon Tea. The stores where it will be available are as follows:

SM Fairview – Quirino Hwy, Novaliches, Quezon City, Metro Manila

UP Town Center – Katipunan Ave, Diliman, Quezon City, Metro Manila

Eastwood – Orchard Road, Eastwood City Cyberpark, Libis, Quezon City, Metro Manila

Promenade – Greenhills Shopping Center, Ortigas Avenue, San Juan, Metro Manila

BGC High Street – Bonifacio High Street, Taguig, Metro Manila

SM Manila – Natividad Almeda-Lopez corner A. Villegas and San Marcelino Streets, Ermita, Manila, Metro Manila

Robinsons Place Manila – Pedro Gil, cor M. Adriatico St, Ermita, Manila, Metro Manila

SM MOA – Seaside Blvd, Pasay, Metro Manila

SM North Edsa – North Avenue, corner Epifanio de los Santos Ave, Quezon City, Metro Manila

SM Megamall – Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines

Malaysia

The event in Malaysia is being conducted in collaboration with KOI. The stores where it will be available are as follows:

Aeon Bukit Tinggi: G-35, AEON Bukit Tinggi Shopping Centre, Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2, 41200 Klang

Ansa & Pavilion KL : Lot 1.59.00, Level 1, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, 168, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Kota Damansara : 13-1, Jalan PJU 5/10, Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya

Queensbay Mall Penang: Unit no.1F-P5, Queensbay Mall, 100 Persiaran Bayan Indah, 11900 Bayan Lepas

Aeon Tebrau Mall: Lot GK08, Aeon Taman Maluri Shopping Centre, Jalan Jejaka, Taman Maluri, Cheras, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Singapore

The event in Singapore is being conducted in collaboration with CHAGEE. The select stores where you can visit to participate in this event are as follows:

Funan: 107 North Bridge Road #02-K07, Funan Mall, Singapore 179105

JCube: 2 Jurong East Central 1 #03-02, JCube, Singapore 609731

Chinatown Point: 133 New Bridge Road, #02-51, Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413

Ang Mo Kio: Blk 711 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, #01-1603E, Singapore 560711

West Coast Plaza: 154 West Coast Road #02-01, West Coast Plaza, Singapore 127371

Honkai Star Rail Global Tea Event Rewards

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail Global Tea Event will have loads of rewards

The rewards from this event will vary depending on where you are participating. The rewards across all the countries currently available have been listed below.

United States of America

The rewards for participating in the Global Tea Event in the United States in collaboration with Sunright Tea Studios are as follows:

Purchasing one collaboration drink will reward a randomized cup sleeve and redemption card

Purchasing two collaboration drinks a pair of coasters, two randomized cup sleeves, and a redemption card per drink.

Purchasing any drink from the store will reward a random sticker. This reward will work for any drink and not just collaboration drinks.

Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia

The rewards in Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia are as follows:

Buying one drink will reward one limited collaboration redemption card for in-game items

Buying two drinks will reward a random coaster alongside two redemption cards

In addition to all this, Stellaron Hunters, namely Kafka and Blade might make a surprise visit on site.

This concludes our guide for the Global Tea Event in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look out for some of our other guides at Dexerto.

