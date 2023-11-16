Honkai Star Rail Galactic Delicacies event: All Pelicana Chicken locations, dates & rewards

A brand new in-person Honkai Star Rail event is here, bringing delicious food and some fantastic rewards. Here’s everything we know about the Honkai Star Rail Galactic Delicacies event.

Honkai Star Rail is famous for its extravagant events, both in-game and outside of it. After all, this is a time where players can get together to enjoy what’s happening in the game or make new friends while meeting in the in-person activities.

Now, a brand new event has been revealed, with players now able to grab some great rewards, and some delicious food thanks to the Honkai Star Rail Galactic Delicacies event. So, here’s everything we know about this event, including when it starts and ends, all those rewards, and where you can find you nearest Pelicana Chicken location.

Contents:

The Honkai Star Rail Galactic Delicacies event will start on December 1, 2023, and will finish on December 31, 2023.

So, you have the entire month of December to head to a Pelicana Chicken store to grab some of the exciting rewards.

Honkai Star Rail Galactic Delicacies: All Pelicana Chicken locations

This collaboration between Honkai Star Rail and Pelicana Chicken spans all across the USA. So, here’s where to find all the participating Pelicana Chicken locations:

47-08 Greenpoint Ave, Queens, NY 11104

280 Broad Ave, Palisades Park, NJ 07650

420 14th St NW #100A, Atlanta, GA 30318

6930 Beach Blvd UNIT-L130, Buena Park, CA 90621

725 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122

1012 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Fans from outside the US will be thrilled to discover that this event is still available to them, but in different stores. For more details on this, check out the Honkai Star Rail website.

Honkai Star Rail Galactic Delicacies rewards

HoYoverse

You’ll be able to grab some fantastic in-game and real rewards when participating in the Galactic Delicacies event. Once you’ve grabbed an item off the Honkai menu, you’ll get a holographic ticket, which will have a promo code filled with rewards, as well as a few treats if you complete certain activities:

Chef Pom-Pom avatar

Conductor’s Treat phone wallpaper

Pom-Pom’s Fried Fowl consumable

Pom-Pom’s Fried Fowl recipe

Plastic stand featuring two Astral Express crew members during a pit stop at an eatery (Purchase two menus at special locations)

(Purchase two menus at special locations) Pom-Pom edition Gourmet Sailing Badge (Share an in-store picture on social media and show it to staff)

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail Galactic Delicacies event. While looking for your nearest participating restaurant, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

