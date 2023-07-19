Honkai Star Rail Xianzhou Cruise web event: Free rewards, duration & more

Honkai Star Rail has introduced an exciting new web event, otherwise known as the Xianzhou Cruise, giving players the chance to grab free Stellar Jade, PS5, iPhone 14 Pro, and other valuable in-game rewards. Here’s how to get involved.

While many players are currently delving into the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update, HoYoverse has updated the game’s web event. The Xianzhou Cruise event features a treasure trove of enticing freebies, making it a must for Trailblazers looking to get their hands on some free Stellar Jade.

If that wasn’t enough, those lucky enough to win the prize draw can grab a free PS5, iPhone 14 Pro, Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and other exciting goodies. So, if you’re wondering how you can take part in the Xianzhou Cruise web event, we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail Xianzhou Cruise web event duration

HoYoverse The latest Honkai Star Rail web event has begun.

The latest Honkai Star Rail web event started on July 14, 2023, and will end on July 31, 2023. This means you have plenty of time to sign up and begin putting your tickets towards the prize draw.

Honkai Star Rail Xianzhou Cruise web event rules

The Honkai Star Rail Xianzhou Cruise web event sees players pilot a starskiff in a flying mini-game to win rewards. You can play via the official web page on your PC or use your mobile if you prefer to use touch controls.

Reach global flying distance milestones to unlock the corresponding lucky draw pools for all Trailblazers. Complete Missions to obtain Exploration Tickets, and use them to participate in the unlocked reward pools’ lottery draw during the Reward Exploration period. Winners of the event rewards will be randomly selected from Trailblazers who have used their Exploration Tickets. Trailblazers are free to use their tickets on any reward pool. Each ticket has one chance to win. After the event ends, the Exploration Results will be announced on the official Honkai Star Rail social media accounts.

How to take part in the Honkai Star Rail Xianzhou Cruise web event?

Here are the steps to participate in the Honkai Star Rail event:

Head over to Hoyoverse’s official event page.

Login to your HoYoverse account .

Play the Xianzhou Cruise web event minigame.

Complete the Missions available from the Missions tab.

Claim tickets and put them on the prize or prizes you wish to win.

Xianzhou Cruise web event rewards

HoYoverse There are plenty of free Honkai Star Rail web event rewards to win.

All the Honkai Star Rail Xianzhou Cruise web event rewards can be found below:

Commemorative Avatar Frame – Xianzhou Cruise

x60 Stellar Jade

Honkai: Star Rail mouse pad (random design)

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

PlayStation 5 Console

iPhone 14 Pro 256G + Apple Watch Series

Winners must head to the HoYoLAB website and fill in their delivery address under “Manage Delivery Addresses” on the “Information Management” page before July 31, 2023 12:00 (UTC+8). If the information is not filled in by that time, the prizes you won will be considered forfeit.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the latest Honnkai Star Rail web event. If you want to level up the rest of your Honkai Star Rail gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides:

