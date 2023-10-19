Honkai Star Rail: Best team for Aetherium Wars event

The latest flagship Honkai Star Rail event is the Aetherium Wars and you’ll want to have the best team possible if you want to succeed in battle and obtain all the potential rewards.

Trailblazers have a lot of great content to enjoy in HoYoverse’s latest gacha title, Honkai Star Rail. From unlocking free and banner-exclusive characters, embarking on quests, and engaging in exciting turn-based battles.

Limited-time events are also a huge part of the Honkai Star Rail experience, and the most recent one is the Aetherium Wars. This event introduces some new gameplay mechanics while giving players the chance to earn some great rewards.

If you want to succeed, you’ll need to have a good team on your side, so we’ve got you covered with a rundown of the best teams to use in the game‘s Aetherium Wars event.

HoYoverse The Aetherium Wars event runs until November 11, 2023.

What is Honkai Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars event?

The Aetherium Wars plays out a bit differently from other quests and events in Honkai Star Rail. Progressing through the event is a simple process that will require you to fight through a number of different zones but instead of using traditional characters, you’ll have to fight with a team of Aether Spirits.

The easiest way to think of these spirits is in a similar vein to Pokemon. Once you defeat specific roaming enemies in each zone, you’ll have the option to add a copy of them to your team. To successfully progress through every zone in the Aetherium Wars it’s essential to have a balanced team of Aether Spirits, ideally one Attacker, one Defender, and at least one Support.

Best Aetherium Wars team

As your enemies are constantly changing in the Aetherium Wars, sticking to a single team comp isn’t ideal for the entirety of the event but there are a few standout Aether Spirits that we’d strongly recommend building teams around to get the best results. You can find a full list of these Aether Spirits and the roles they can fill below:

Silvermane Lieutenant (Main DPS – deals a lot of damage)

(Main DPS – deals a lot of damage) Warp Trotter (Support – acts as a primary healer)

(Support – acts as a primary healer) Silvermane Soldier (Support – provides buffs and shields)

(Support – provides buffs and shields) Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Defender – has strong defense capabilities and can deal various status effects to enemies)

With at least one of these units on your team, you should be able to face up to all the Aetherium Wars challenges.

That’s everything you need to know about the best teams in Honkai Star Rail for the Aetherium Wars event! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

