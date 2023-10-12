Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars: End date, rewards, how to unlock, more

A brand new event for Honkai Star Rail has arrived – but how can you take part, and what rewards are waiting for you to grab? Here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars event.

Along with the variety of characters, popular puzzles, and constantly engaging battles, one of the best elements of Honkai Star Rail is its events. They bring something new to the game and allow the community to thrive as they enjoy new minigames and work to get hold of those exclusive rewards.

Aetherium Wars is Honkai Star Rail’s latest event, bringing players into more battles and some familiar game mechanics from other popular titles. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars event, from when it ends, how you can take part, and what rewards are waiting for you.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars event began on October 11, 2023, and will be active until November 13, 2023.

This means players will have just over a month to get the most out of the event and grab all its possible rewards.

How to unlock Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail

To unlock the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai Star Rail, you need to meet two requirements:

Complete the Future Market Part 2 Trailblaze Continuance Mission. Reach Trailblazer level 21.

For most veteran players, this shouldn’t be too tricky, but any new players coming in may need to level up pretty quickly. If you’re looking to get to level 21 before this event ends, take a look at our guide.

How to play Aetherium Wars

There’s so much to do in Aetherium Wars, from taking part in tournaments, collecting Spirits, and exploring the new Victory Zones. However, diving in can be a little confusing.

Think of Aetherium Wars like the Honkai Star Rail equivalent of Pokemon. You explore the Victory Zones looking for Aether Spirits, each with their own specializations (like Pokemon) and battle Championship Contenders (gym leaders) to complete challenges and get rewards.

As for the tournament, it works in the same way, with you needing to create a team of Aether Spirits and use them to battle other Spirits. Naturally, each Spirit has weaknesses, so you’ll want to study up on them before getting into a battle.

Becoming the champion of the festival will result in you getting the chance to invite one 4-Star Belobog Character: Hook, Luka, Pela, or Serval.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars rewards

Players who take part in the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars event will be able to grab some useful rewards for their troubles. You can find all those rewards listed below:

Limited time rewards

1 Self-Medeling Resin

1,200 Stellar Jade

1 Tracks of Destiny

Fateful Crossings: Aetherium Wars

Regular rewards

1 Tracks of Destiny

1,040 Stellar Jade

Chat Box “Warp Trotter”

Relic remains

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Crystal

Trace Upgrade Materials

Credits

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to take part in the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars event. While getting your team ready for battle, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

