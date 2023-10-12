Honkai Star Rail players crown Aetherium Wars as “best event” so far

Honkai Star Rail players have praised Atherium Wars, with many calling it one of the best events HoYoverse has added to the game.

Aetherium Wars is the latest Honkai Star Rail event that was added to the game as part of the 1.4 update. The new event sees players collect various enemy units, using them to defeat their opponents in order to win battles and claim rewards like Stellar Jade.

It’s essentially Honkai Star Rail’s answer to Pokemon, with Trailblazers needing to collect, battle, and create powerful teams. Well, it seems HoYoverse has struck gold with their latest game mode as the community has crowned Aetherium Wars as the “best event” so far.

Honkai Star Rail community praises Aetherium Wars event

“Aetherium Wars is the best event so far in my opinion, HSR team keeps delivering,” said one player. “I loved pretty much everything about it – the characters have shown a lot of personality, we traveled all around the familiar places and the combat itself is quite fun, I only wish I could play against friends (and by play I mean crush them with my BS combo) for fun.”

Many players were also keen to highlight how the collecting and battling aspect of the game mode reminded them of Pokemon. “Damn the event triggers my inner Pokemon trainer back in the day,” commented one Trailblazer. “They even have a Jessie and James, team rocket [reference] and trainer battles. We just need a jealous rival,” added another player.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars is filled with plenty of challenging battles.

Arguably one of the best aspects of Aetherium Wars is the ability to customize your team to create some truly devastating combos. In fact, one player explained how they found one incredibly broken comp that enables them to constantly spam counters:

“Been running a triple Silvermane + Warp Trotter team with a strong focus on just spamming counters all day long and drawing attacks into the Trotter with added negation. The spam is real.”

Others have noted just how addictive the game mode is, with some players spending hours taking on the event’s challengers and creating deadly teams. “It’s the kind of thing where you sit down to play for an hour and then it’s already dark outside” commented one player “Really outdone themselves, I loved that almost the entire event is voiced as well. Was surprised to hear Guinaifen, not how I imagined her at all!”

So, it seems as though the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars event has been a huge hit with the community. If you want to get up to speed with the latest 1.4 flagship event, then be sure to check out our Aetherium Wars guide here.