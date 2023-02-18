Hogwarts Legacy PS5 update patch notes: Trophy fixes, performance improvements, more

Developer Avalanche Software has finally rolled out the PS5 patch for Hogwarts Legacy which improves overall performance, stability, fixes bugs, and more. Here’s a full breakdown of the patch notes.

Hogwarts Legacy received its first patch on February 14, 2023, which addressed standard performance issues, bug fixes, and overall stability improvements.

Unfortunately for those players on PS5, Avalanche Software announced PlayStation fans would have to wait until later in the week to download the patch.

Now, the PS5 Hogwarts Legacy patch is finally here, and the development team has released the full patch notes detailing everything the update has fixed. Here’s a full rundown of what PS5 players can expect from this update.

Article continues after ad

Hogwarts Legacy February 17 PS5 update fixes trophies and improves stability

Like the PC and Xbox Series X/S patch that arrived on February 14, this patch mainly addresses issues that get resolved in typical day-one patches. Things like general bug fixes and overall stability improvements are present in the 01.000.004 patch on PS5 as well.

However, this patch specifically addresses some PS5-centric trophy issues surrounding the ‘Collector’s Edition’ trophy, which involves completing the game’s Collection menu. Now, players who should have earned the trophy on PS5 beforehand but didn’t will see it retroactively pop upon loading up the game.

This patch also fixes a handful of other bugs like NPCs causing the game to crash, Owl Mail not triggering sequential quests, and save game issues that affected all versions of the game.

Article continues after ad

Below players can find the full patch notes for PS5’s 01.000.004 update:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Build Version – 1121649

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements primarily for PS5.

Bug Fixes:

PS5 Patch 01.000.004 Online Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking Added additional retry connections to WB Games server in the event session expired

01.000.004 Gameplay Trophies Fixed a trophy cap limit resolving the Collector’s Editiontrophy not updating correctly. This will retroactively unlock and display all earned trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191 . Owl Mail Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering a sequential mission World Events Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawn NPC Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world Fixed crash with some NPC schedules Characters Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present UI Updated localization text for additional content items Added Build version to first time EULA Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly Cinematics Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics Save Game Cleaned up autosaves properly when closing game Corrected a crash when save system was writing data Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590 , HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089 , HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89 , HL -1930, HL-1086 , HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865 , HL-2888, HL-2804 , HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024 Performance and Stability Improved performance on Fidelity mode Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping Fixed a rare crash with map assets state Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313 Fixed a crash when trying to solve a Flying Cabinet

PC Steam/PC Epic Games Save Game Fixed rebuilding of Save Game list if manually deleted Performance and Stability Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes



Hogwarts Legacy fans should be sure to check out some of our guides for the game here:

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?