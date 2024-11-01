Black Ops 6 Nov 1 update: Shotgun slug nerf, Diamond camo bugfix & more

Black Ops 6 received a minor update that fixes the black screen glitch resolves an issue with notifications for Diamond and Mastery badges and more.

At the start of multiplayer or Zombies matches, players ran into a frustrating glitch that turned their screen completely black. Luckily, there were a few simple workarounds to resolve the issue, but Treyarch finally stepped in and removed the glitch for good.

In addition, players couldn’t complete Mastery camo challenges because of an error that incorrectly displayed how many Diamond camos they had unlocked. This update fixes that issue, so players can complete their challenges once again without any issues.

Let’s jump into everything else included in the update.

Here are the official patch notes.

GLOBAL

Stability

Addressed an issue where some players may encounter a black screen when loading into a public or private match for both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Settings

Resolved an issue when trying to select DLSS or DLAA in the upscaling options.

UI

Resolved an issue with the unlock notification for Diamond Mastery Badges.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Removed Lowtown from Infected map pool.

Modes

Added Infected to Private Match mode select.

Resolved an issue in Free-For-All where scoring was based on total score rather than the number of elimination points.

Resolved an issue in Search and Destroy where players could slide too far while defusing or planting the bomb.

Weapons

Resolved an issue with the Slug attachment on Shotguns dealing incorrect damage. This may be a bugfix, but it’s definitively a nerf to the attachment



Progression

Resolved an issue where challenges requiring Dive Kills were not awarded properly.

Stability

Resolved an issue with stability when using the UAV.

Resolved an issue with stability in Infected when earning medals.

Resolved an issue with stability when using the Vigilance perk.

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Closed an exploit that allowed players to re-activate timed GobbleGums.

Enemies

Specials and Elites killed by scorestreaks will no longer drop items.

Terminus

Closed an exploit that allowed players to block zombie pathing with the Tactical Raft.

Liberty Falls

Resolved an issue that prevented Scorestreaks from being used after completing the Main Quest.

Resolved an issue that would leave the player in spectator mode when dying after completing the Main Quest.

Stability

Resolved an issue with stability when changing field upgrades.

Added various server-side stability fixes.

UI