Hogwarts Legacy February 14 patch notes: Performance improvements, save issues fixed, more

The first major Hogwarts Legacy update has arrived just days after launch, and we’ve got the full rundown on everything included in the February 14 patch notes.
In just a matter of days, Hogwarts Legacy has quickly cemented itself as one of the biggest games of the year. While critical acclaim is one thing, the title has also been met with record-breaking viewership online as thousands jump in or watch their favorite streamers do so.
However, the experience certainly hasn’t been flawless for everyone. A handful of pesky bugs and more considerable performance issues have hindered the game in its first week. But devs at Avalance Software are on the ball as the first major update has just gone live on select platforms.
Those on Xbox Series X and PC should be able to install this update right away, but those on PS5 will have to wait until later this week. But before you jump in, brush up below with a full look at everything in the February 14 Hogwarts Legacy patch notes.
Hogwarts Legacy February 14 update improves performance & squashes bugs
The main criticism of Hogwarts Legacy in recent days has been its shaky performance in certain cases. From game crashes to overall frame rate issues, many have noticed some performance problems.
The February 14 update looks to minimize these concerns by addressing “overall gameplay performance and stability,” devs noted on the Hogwarts Legacy blog.
With dozens of specific crashes now fixed, along with solutions for memory leaks and Fidelity Mode troubles, the game should now perform better across the board and with fewer hard stops.
Full Hogwarts Legacy February 14 update patch notes
Build Version – 1120320
Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.
Bug Fixes:
- General
- Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.
- Gameplay
- Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.
- World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.
- NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.
- Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.
- Owl Mail
- UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items.
- Added Build version to first time EULA.
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.
- Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.
- Save Game
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode.
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.
- Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.
- Online
- XSX
- Performance and Stability
- Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.
- Performance and Stability
- PC Steam/PC Epic Games
- Cinematics
- Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.
- Controllers
- Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346.
- Upscalers
- Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.
- Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.
- Raytracing
- Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.
- Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.
- Performance and Stability
- Shader type compilation optimization.
- Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.
- Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.
- Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265.
- Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.
- DirectX Version 12
- Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.
- Cinematics