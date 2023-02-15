Hogwarts Legacy February 14 patch notes: Performance improvements, save issues fixed, more

The first major Hogwarts Legacy update has arrived just days after launch, and we’ve got the full rundown on everything included in the February 14 patch notes.

In just a matter of days, Hogwarts Legacy has quickly cemented itself as one of the biggest games of the year. While critical acclaim is one thing, the title has also been met with record-breaking viewership online as thousands jump in or watch their favorite streamers do so.

However, the experience certainly hasn’t been flawless for everyone. A handful of pesky bugs and more considerable performance issues have hindered the game in its first week. But devs at Avalance Software are on the ball as the first major update has just gone live on select platforms.

Article continues after ad

Those on Xbox Series X and PC should be able to install this update right away, but those on PS5 will have to wait until later this week. But before you jump in, brush up below with a full look at everything in the February 14 Hogwarts Legacy patch notes.

Hogwarts Legacy February 14 update improves performance & squashes bugs

The main criticism of Hogwarts Legacy in recent days has been its shaky performance in certain cases. From game crashes to overall frame rate issues, many have noticed some performance problems.

The February 14 update looks to minimize these concerns by addressing “overall gameplay performance and stability,” devs noted on the Hogwarts Legacy blog.

Article continues after ad

With dozens of specific crashes now fixed, along with solutions for memory leaks and Fidelity Mode troubles, the game should now perform better across the board and with fewer hard stops.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Build Version – 1120320

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.

Bug Fixes: