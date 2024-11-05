Dragon Age: The Veilguard early patch notes for first big update

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is receiving its first patch, bringing some major bug fixes, balance changes, and some vital changes to make all players’ adventures easier.

Announced on November 4, Bioware revealed the first Dragon Age: The Veilguard patch would be arriving “later this week to all platforms.” Along with a teased release window, players were also given a taste of what they can expect, with Bioware providing a few key changes they’ll be making to the adventure.

While the devs haven’t shared the entire patch notes yet, we have a good idea of what’s to come thanks to the highlighted examples.

GPU bug fix

As highlighted by Bioware, the patch will fix “an issue where DLSS options could end up “grayed-out” on a 40-series Nvidia GPU.”

While this is only an issue for PC players, the lack of DLSS options means players won’t be able to increase their performance or fully customize their adventure. Thankfully, this will be returning to all PC players upon the patch’s release.

Customization fixes

Dexerto / Bioware

One of the most frustrating issues surrounding Dragon Age: The Veilguard is watching all your hours spent customizing be taken away during a vital scene in the story.

While it doesn’t happen regularly, Bioware has promised to fix the “issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one scene” meaning players will be able to see their character for who they’re meant to be throughout the game.

Companion Skill Point bug

Customization is frustrating, but it’s only visual, whereas players have been plagued by a mechanical bug that randomly resets your Companions Skill Points.

Dexerto / Bioware

While you can always reassign them, the game doesn’t always tell you these points have been reset, meaning you could be tackling dragons, Gods, or just simple Darkspawn without being at full power. Luckily, this will soon be an issue of the past after Bioware highlighted it in their early patch notes.

So, that’s all we know about the first Dragon Age: The Veilguard patch. When the patch is released we’ll be updating this with the full notes, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back at the end of the week.

In the meantime, take a look at our rankings for the best companions you can add to your party, now they won’t lose all their Skill Points. Or, take a look at our class tier list or best builds for the Warrior, Mage, and Rogue for your next playthrough.